Burnaby RCMP search for suspects after man racially abused, has coffee thrown on him

Burnaby RCMP are looking for three suspects in connection to a racial attack that ended in a man being doused in coffee near Metrotown over the weekend.

Police believe the incident happened on Sept. 26 at 4:15 p.m. near the Metrotown SkyTrain Station, Mounties said Tuesday (Sept. 28).

The victim alleges that a man dressed in yellow, along with two other people, began shouting “go back to your country” at him. The man in yellow then approached the victim and poured coffee over his head.

“While we are thankful that the victim was not physically injured, we are mindful of the long lasting effects that incidents like this one can have on those being targeted so it is hugely important that we identify these suspects quickly,” Cpl. Mike Kalanj said in a statement.

Police have released two photos of the three suspects in hopes of identifying them.

The man is described as white, in his 40s, and was wearing a yellow hoodie, beige pants and a black hat.

The two other suspects include a woman, described as being in her 30s with a blonde ponytail, and was wearing a black hoodie and grey sweatpants. The second man was wearing a black vest, black pants, black shoes and a black hat worn backwards at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Burnaby RCMP or to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers.

