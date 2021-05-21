Surrey police say a body has been found in the area of 48th Avenue and 168th Street early Friday morning (May 21). (Photo: Lauren Collins) Surrey police say a body has been found in the area of 48th Avenue and 168th Street early Friday morning (May 21, 2021). (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Crime

Burned body found in Surrey ditch; 1 person in custody

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area of 48th Avenue and 168th Street

Police say one person is in custody after burned human remains were found in the area of 48th Avenue and 168th Street, next to the Nikomekl River.

Photos taken from a news helicopter show a white blanket covering what appears to be a body just off the side of 48th Avenue in the grass.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called to the scene.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area, as 48th Avenue is closed to traffic. 168th Street remains open in both ways.

Corporal Vanessa Munn, of the Surrey RCMP, said Surrey firefighters received a call just after 4 a.m. Friday to a small fire in a ditch.

“Upon attendance they located human remains and then subsequently someone else was arrested and IHIT has taken over the file,” she said.

“At this point in time I am not able to release that,” she said, concerning details on the person arrested.

It’s not known if the victim died there or was brought there after.

“That’s something for the investigators to sort out at this point in time. They will be holding the scene there, at the location of the fire, Munn said.

This is Surrey’s seventh homicide this year.

More to come…

– with file by Tom Zytaruk


beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com
Surrey

Surrey police say a body has been found in the area of 48th Avenue and 168th Street early Friday morning (May 21). (Photo: Lauren Collins)
