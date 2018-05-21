Burnett St. modular housing application to Maple Ridge council

A rezoning application for a shelter and supportive housing complex on Burnett Street goes to Maple Ridge council Tuesday for first reading.

A group called Burnett Street Neighbours organized a petition against the proposal by B.C. Housing to construct 40 new supportive homes along with 40 shelter beds, 24-hour staffing and support, to be run by the Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries, for 11749 Burnett St. in Maple Ridge.

The group collected signatures for the petition earlier this month at the Ridge Meadows Home Show and has close to 10,000 total.

Members of the group also took part in a recent protest camp on Royal Crescent, where B.C. Housing wants to build a 55-unit temporary modular housing complex to house the city’s homeless.

On Sunday, a Facebook group, called Protecting Maple Ridge, share a post opposing the Burnett St. application.

“Maple Ridge people are not haters, they are not anti-housing and they are not anti-homeless,” reads the post.

“This project is the wrong model in the wrong location – shaped by a carefully crafted plan to exclude resident input.

“It fails to address impact to community and it fails to provide meaningful help for those suffering from addiction – this in its primary client base.

“B.C. Housing’s current policies are wreaking havoc in neighbourhoods where they have placed these facilities and need to be restructured in coordination with B.C. Health, service providers and impacted neighbourhoods.

“Burnett Street Neighbours is asking citizens to stand with them Tuesday by attending the 7 p.m. city council meeting.”

The Facebook group wants Maple Ridge council to reject B.C. Housing’s application to rezone the property at Burnett Street and, with municipal elections coming in the fall, “let the electorate decide through its choice of candidates.”

Another Facebook page, The Anita Place Tent City Maple Ridge, said in a different post Sunday: “We want council to pass this first reading of the development application for the Burnett Street property.”

It also asked members to attend Tuesday’s council meeting and ask a question.

According to a city staff report, if council decides to grant first reading, the city’s development approval process includes a development information meeting to be held by the applicant, inviting area residents and providing them an opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback about the proposal.

“Staff is recommending a wider notification for the development information meeting and public hearing, if the necessary readings are granted by council. As well, an expanded newspaper ad and information mail out package to residents in the notification area is being recommended to council.”

The rezoning proposal is to allow a modular building with shared living space for 30 residents and a maximum of 20 shelter staff, 55 private, long-term residential suites and underground parking, describes the staff report.

“The proposed building is a newer technology consisting of prefabricated units that are built in a plant and transported to the construction site and assembled to create the proposed building. The structure will have one level of underground parking (18 parking spaces) with the modular building totalling four storey constructed on top of it.

“The first level would be devoted to the shelter (separate men’s and women’s dorms) and separate common lounge areas. There is also space associated with the operation of the shelter by staff such as offices, reception, laundry room, rooms for interviews and educational programs, medical exam room, dining and kitchen facilities.

“The second through fifth levels would contain the dwelling units. Each is effectively a bachelor suite, with a living/sleeping area, kitchenette, bathroom and closet. Common space will consist of a lounge (on the 2nd floor), two laundry rooms (on the second and the third floors), a staff room (on the second floor) and a flex room (on the fourth floor).”

A policy as part of the city’s official community plan: “Maple Ridge supports the Regional Homelessness Plan and its guiding principles, and will participate on regional committees that coordinate the response to homelessness, drug abuse and other issues noting that senior government are the primary providers of social services.”

The Metro Vancouver Regional Homelessness Task Force was struck in November 2016, in response to historic levels of homelessness throughout the region, and the urgent need for systemic improvements from all levels of government and the non-profit sector to manage this crisis.

According to Metro: “Local governments play a critical role in responding to homeless populations in their municipalities by partnering in community programs, such as cold weather shelters, or supporting assisted housing and delivering affordable housing initiatives. Provincial and federal government ministries, non-profit organizations and the Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health Authorities also have critical roles to play in addressing homelessness.”

The application requires the creation of a new zone for shelter and supportive housing, according to the report.

“Though the proposal complies with OCP social and housing policies, the proposal does not fully comply with OCP policies for compatibility with surrounding areas. The interface to the commercial areas in the town centre to the west and south is compatible; however, it is not compatible with the established residential neighbourhood on the outskirts of the town centre area to the east across Burnett Street due to the institutional and the commercial nature of the proposed shelter use,” states the report.

“This report also recommends to council an expanded public consultation process and a ‘Good Neighbour Agreement’ to be utilized if this application proceeds.”