Cumulative cases by local health area from January to October.

Cumulative cases by local health area from January to October.

Bylaws ready to enforce mandatory masking

Compliance has been high in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows say officials

As the province mandates the wearing of masks in public places, enforceable by a $230 fine, officials in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows expect the public to continue its compliance with public health orders.

Coronavirus has been surging in the province, hitting a new daily high of 941 cases on Tuesday.

READ ALSO: B.C. daily COVID-19 cases hits record 941 on Tuesday

There have been a range of public health orders to try and bring the pandemic under control, and that now includes wearing masks while inside indoor public spaces, including retail spaces. Tuesday, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said the mandate is part of the Emergency Program Act, which grants extraordinary powers to officials during a crisis, and violators could be fined $230.

Michelle Orsetti, Maple Ridge director of bylaws and licences, said her department will educate businesses in the city, to ensure they are getting their customers to mask up.

“We are educating everyone on the new rules,” she said, noting members of her department are conducting spot checks at local businesses day and night.

She notes a business is a private place, and they have the right to refuse service to anyone who does not wear a mask.

Those business owners who refuse to comply with the public health orders face consequences such as having their business licences pulled by the city, or being reported to Worksafe BC.

She said the Ridge Meadows RCMP will likely be writing the $230 tickets to individuals who are not wearing masks in public. Those who are belligerent could potentially face charges.

Police are expecting the public to cooperate.

“Ridge Meadows RCMP believe that education is always the priority in these situations however, police will enforce if required,” said spokesperson Const. Julie Klaussner. “Each situation is unique and would be handled accordingly and I don’t believe that speculating on the negative of how people could react (when asked to wear a mask) will bring people in the community together.

“Police are hopeful that everyone will abide by the COVID-19 Related Measures Act and help in keeping all our loved ones safe during these unprecedented times.”

READ ALSO: Refuse to follow B.C.’s mask mandate? Face a $230 fine

Orsetti sees people in the city as doing their part to beat back the virus.

“Most people in Maple Ridge, I feel, are complying,” she said, and added most businesses have a COVID Plan.Those who don’t are working with the city to get one.

Pitt Meadows Mayor Bill Dingwall also said people in his city are doing their part. During the shutdown earlier this year, a Pitt Meadows restaurant allowed customers to be seated inside, but after a warning from they city, they stopped.

“So far, generally, there is a lot of compliance,” said Dingwall, adding people have been wearing masks inside public spaces already.

The statistics appear to reflect people in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows taking steps to avoid transmitting COVID-19. The BC Centre for Disease Control shows Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows as having 285 cases in 2020, until the end of October. That is on the low end of the local health areas in Vancouver Coastal and Fraser Health. Some neighbouring cities have much higher stats over the same period, with Surrey at 3,993 and Abbotsford 880.

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirusmaple ridgePitt Meadows

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Cannabis edibles found in Halloween bag lead B.C. police to illegal lab

Just Posted

Cumulative cases by local health area from January to October.
Bylaws ready to enforce mandatory masking

Compliance has been high in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows say officials

A mental health event for seniors in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows will be accessible via Zoom. (Black Press Media File)
Event to help Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows seniors beat the blues of COVID-19 pandemic

Beyond the Blues is being hosted by the Seniors Network

The 1st Haney Scout group has set up their annual Christmas tree lot at Trek Bicycle, 21626 Lougheed Highway, Maple Ridge. (1st Haney Scouts/Special to The News)
Christmas trees selling to support Maple Ridge scouts

The 1st Haney Scout Group’s annual Christmas tree lot opens Nov. 28

Soleil Brooks is proudly wearing a University of Victoria sweatshirt around the halls of Maple Ridge Secondary School this week after accepting a scholarship offer to play rugby on the island. (Ronan O’Doherty - The News)
Maple Ridge rugby star earns coveted scholarship to UVic

Soleil Brooks captained Team BC to the U16 Western Canadian championship in 2019

Re-elected Maple Ridge MLAs Lisa Beare and Bob D’Eith were sworn into government virtually on Tuesday, Nov. 24. (The News/files)
Maple Ridge MLAs virtually sworn into B.C. legislature

MLAs Lisa Beare and Bob D’Eith were sworn in along with 55 other members of the BC NDP

A man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of COVID-19 walks in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. The use of masks is mandatory in indoor public and retail spaces in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records deadliest day of pandemic with 13 deaths, 738 new COVID-19 cases

Number of people in hospital is nearing 300, while total cases near 30,000

(File photo)
Alberta woman charged after allegedly hitting boy with watermelon at Okanagan campsite

Police say a disagreement among friends at an Adams Lake campsite turned ugly

Court of Appeal for British Columbia in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
B.C. woman loses appeal to have second child by using late husband’s sperm

Assisted Human Reproduction Act prohibits the removal of human reproductive material from a donor without consent

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. projects targeting the restoration of sockeye salmon stocks in the Fraser and Columbia Watersheds will share in $10.9 million of federal funding to protect species at risk. (Kenny Regan photo)
13 projects protecting B.C. aquatic species at risk receive $11 million in federal funding

Salmon and marine mammals expected to benefit from ecosystem-based approach

File photo
Surrey RCMP investigating death threat against Surrey councillor

‘On Monday morning I received a threat on messenger that basically said to put a bullet in me,’ Councillor Jack Hundial told the Now-Leader

Krista Macinnis displays the homework assignment that her Grade 6 daughter received on Tuesday. (Submitted photo)
B.C. mom angry that students asked to list positive stories about residential schools

Daughter’s Grade 6 class asked to write down 5 positive stories or facts

Barrels pictured outside Oliver winery, Quinta Ferreira, in May. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
B.C. Master of Wine reflects on industry’s teetering economic state

Pandemic, for some wine makers, has been a blessing in disguise. For others, not so much.

Most Read