A Calgary man received a two-year ban from hunting in the province for using a B.C. resident licence to hunt. Photo Facebook/BCCOS

A Calgary man received a two-year ban from hunting in the province for using a B.C. resident licence to hunt. Photo Facebook/BCCOS

Calgary man receives ban, $2,875 fine for using B.C. resident licence to hunt

Incident took place in 2019 on Vancouver Island

A Calgary man received a two-year hunting ban and a $2,875 penalty for using a B.C. resident licence to hunt, despite the fact that he was living in Alberta.

The incident took place in October 2019, when Conservation Officers were doing hunting compliance checks near Woss on Vancouver Island.

”Hunting big game in B.C. as a non-resident, without being accompanied by a licenced guide, an assistant guide with written authorization or a person with the required permits, is an offence under the BC Wildlife Act,” a release from BCCOS says.

The man was sentenced in Port Hardy Provincial Court where he was barred from hunting in B.C. for two years and received the fine.

“The BCCOS hopes this penalty deters others from similar activities,” the release says.

Non-resident hunters are allowed to hunt big game in B.C., but must be accompanied by a licenced guide outfitter, a guide outfitter’s assistant or a resident who holds a Permit to Accompany. Non-resident hunting licence fees are $53, with a $22 Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation (HCTF) surcharge.

Non-residents can hunt small game without being accompanied.

RELATED: Putting out garbage the night before pick up is bad for the bears — Conservation Officers Service

Conservation officers hold snowmobile compliance check at Mt. Washington


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

ConservationHunting and FishingNews

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Job fair helping during serious labour shortage
Next story
‘Reinstate campfire ban,’ storm watcher from Chilliwack urges province

Just Posted

Barry Lyster (left) speaks to mayoral candidate Dan Ruimy and other members of his A Better Maple Ridge slate about flooding issues on the North Alouette. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge streamkeeper takes candidates on tour of waterways

Tracy Quinsey is 1 of the 11 local artists participating in the Artists in the Library event, and is known for her paintings of wildlife and children. (Tracyquinsey Instagram/Special to The News)
Live art on display at Maple Ridge Public Library

Heather Walker is the lead for the Alisa’s Wish Ambassador Team, which organized the Wild Wild West Barn Dance. (Heather Walker Facebook/Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows farm hosts barn dance for charity

Children at Brookside Gardens in Maple Ridge were hoping to keep a trampoline that was set up in a common area of the complex. (Special to The News)
Children in Maple Ridge townhouse complex fight to keep trampoline