Dr. Katharine Smart is shown in an undated handout photo. As Canadian health-care systems buckle under the weight of doctor shortages, the past president of the Canadian Medical Association is calling for a national licensing pathway for doctors — and some provinces are on board.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Canadian Medical Association, *MANDATORY CREDIT

Calls grow to streamline licensing for doctors as health-care systems struggle

As Canadian health-care systems buckle under the weight of doctor shortages, the past president of the Canadian Medical Association is calling for a national licensing pathway for doctors — and some provinces are on board.

Dr. Katharine Smart said in a recent interview that the current system in which each province has its own licensing system is confusing and bureaucratically cumbersome, particularly for doctors trained outside of Canada.

She says a national physician licence could provide a single, streamlined process for verifying the credentials of internationally trained doctors.

Smart says doctors trained abroad arrive in the country hoping to practise but are often stymied by the costly licensing process, and they leave for countries where it is easier to get licensed.

Some provinces, including Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador, are working to streamline their procedures as they welcome Ukrainian doctors fleeing the war in their country.

Dr. Gus Grant, registrar of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Nova Scotia, says a national licensing system makes sense, and in the meantime the four Atlantic provinces are discussing ways to co-ordinate licensing across the region.

RELATED: B.C. reconsidering signing incentives for new family doctors following push back

RELATED: B.C. family doctors say time-based payment model one way to create less stress, better care

DoctorsHealth

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Queue for queen’s coffin ‘paused’ as wait hits 14 hours
Next story
RCMP continue to investigate 2 ‘suspicious’ fatalities in Golden

Just Posted

Bruce Coughlan was first commissioned by the SOCAN Foundation to write a song about early agriculture in B.C. before discovering the story of Sam Robertson. (Langley Advance Times)
Maple Ridge musician seeks to immortalize settler Sam Robertson in song

Flags are flying at half mast as the nation mourns Queen Elizabeth II. (City of Maple Ridge/Special to The News)
City halls closed in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows on Monday

Audrey Warren, 7, and brothers Bennett, 4, and Nolan, 8, leave a box of free pet treats at the dog park behind Planet Ice in honour of their uncle Trent Edward Gibney for Suicide Prevention Month. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge family using kindness to destigmatize mental health in honour of loved one

Total drug overdose deaths in B.C. from January to July have increased from 1,272 in 2021 to 1,297 in 2022, according to the BC Coroners Service. (BCHES/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows see 25 fatal drug overdoses in 2022, so far