(Phil Melnychuk/THE NEWS) Ivan Drury, with Alliance Against Displacement, addresses media, Monday.

Camp closing means it’s time to heal and move on, says MLA

Watershed moment for Maple Ridge, says D’Eith

The closing of Anita Place Tent City in Maple Ridge means it’s time for the city to move forward and heal, the local MLA says.

On Friday, Bob D’Eith praised the City of Maple Ridge, council, staff, first responders and BC Housing for its work in the closing of the two-year-old camp at 223rd Street and St. Anne Avenue, calling the closure a watershed moment for the city.

“There were so many people involved in this that it’s worth saying that everybody from the city and the province… it’s a good day for the community and a good day for everybody,” D’Eith said.

He said the opening of Garibaldi Ridge supportive housing complex on Burnett Street last week, that provided housing for tent city residents, allowed the closing of the tent city.

“That’s a really important piece. We’re just getting started, really. There’s so much more need for housing in our city,” D’Eith said.

He said the province and the city are still trying to find a site for a permanent supportive housing complex.

Garibaldi Ridge and Royal Crescent supportive housing complexes are supposed to be only temporary and are to be removed once a permanent site has been found.

Maple Ridge council and the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing have been quarreling over the model of housing provided with most of council opposed to low-barrier complexes such as Garibaldi Ridge.

“We’ve had our differences, but we always had the same goal in mind, which was to resolve the tent city,” D’Eith said.

The MLA for Maple Ridge-Mission was hopeful that Maple Ridge won’t see another homeless camp.

“For the most part, the main bulk of people who are experiencing homelessness have been housed.

“So I’m hopeful that we won’t have another tent city. That’s why I think today is such an important day, because we have a lot of people who needed to be housed, housed.”

But lots of work remains, he added.

The Alliance Against Displacement and Pivot Legal Society also spoke out Monday against the city’s actions.

Ivan Drury, with the Alliance, said that dismantling the camp “was an attempt to destroy the homeless community in Maple Ridge.”

He added that people are still on the street and that supportive housing is a temporary measure, “a band-aid on a festering wound.”

Anna Cooper, with Pivot Legal, said that the issue is of “fundamentally being against the people in your community who need you the most.”

Justin Tottenham, a former tent city resident who’s now in Garibaldi Ridge, said he sees many people in the complex who he doesn’t recognize from tent city.

Mayor Michael Morden said Tuesday the city has done more than its “regional per capita share,” in addressing the issue.

“We do not have enough appropriate resources to assist people with very complex problems, many of whom are in deep drug addiction and mental health problems,” Morden said by e-mail.

He added that council’s social safety plan “will facilitate treatment and long-term recovery for those in substance addiction; various housing forms to address needs for seniors, lower income and the disabled.”


pmelnychuk@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Former city of Anita Place Tent City now clear as city starts building park. (Phil Melnychuk/THE NEWS)

Previous story
Vancouver police could be using drones to fight crime by end of year
Next story
Three dogs found shot dead in Prince George ditch

Just Posted

Camp closing means it’s time to heal and move on, says MLA

Watershed moment for Maple Ridge, says D’Eith

Local rink wins King Cash Spiel

Ryan Rink wins World Curling Tour event in Maple Ridge

Several charges after arrest Friday in Maple Ridge

Court appearance Monday in Port Coquitlam

Maple Ridge’s Tiller’s Folly kick off international music series in Surrey

Come Dancing Around the World takes place at the Surrey Arts Centre

Rent as low as $375 per month at new Maple Ridge affordable housing complex

Complex scheduled to be completed in 2021

VIDEO: Drone footage documents work to free salmon at Big Bar landslide

Video shows crews working to remove rocks and wood, and transporting salmon by helicopter

Defense says burden of proof not met in double murder case against Victoria father

Closing statements begin in trial for man accused of killing daughters Christmas 2017

B.C. dog breeder banned again after 46 dogs seized

The SPCA seized the animals from Terry Baker, 66, in February 2018

Surrey mom allegedly paid $400,000 for son in U.S. college bribery scam

Xiaoning Sui, 48, was arrested in Spain on Monday night

Three dogs found shot dead in Prince George ditch

The three adult dogs appeared to be well cared for before being found with gunshot wounds, BC SPCA says

Vancouver police could be using drones to fight crime by end of year

The police department has already purchased three drones, as well as three others for training

B.C. party bus company to be monitored after 40 intoxicated teens found onboard

Police received tip teens and young adults were drinking on party buses and limousines in Surrey

Grand opening of Molson Coors Fraser Valley Brewery at Chilliwack cause for celebration

Ribbon-cutting with dignitaries, Molson brass and family marked the official grand opening

B.C. cabinet minister denies that Surrey mayor’s friend attended government meeting

Surrey councillor questions Vancouver businessman Bob Cheema’s involvement in official meeting

Most Read