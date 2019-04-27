Caleb McLean. Contributed photo

Campaign to give terminally ill B.C. boy his dream vacation reaches goal

Eight-year-old wanted to go on a cruise with his family

A campaign to send a terminally ill B.C. boy on his dream vacation has succeeded.

A gofundme.com campaign called “Caleb’s Last Vacation” to send eight-year-old Caleb McLean of Langley on a Disney cruise with his family has reached its goal of $45,000.

Over 14 days, 493 people contributed $45,712.

Now that the campaign has reached its goal, father Travis McLean said he has been able to tell Caleb that he will get his wish of a holiday cruise with his family.

“He was excited when we told him about the ‘big Mickey Mouse boat,” Travis said.

“It’s good to see him smile.”

Attempts to remove one of two resurgent tumors have only been partially successful, and doctors have told his family that Caleb only has months to live.

Caleb is currently undergoing radiation therapy after his cancer returned, two years after he was first operated on.

Doctors want to “cause it to pause,” Travis said.

“We have to wait until the radiation finishes [before we can go on the trip]”

READ MORE: VIDEO: Campaign to provide a last, dream vacation for terminally ill Langley boy

When a visitor from the Make-A-Wish BC and Yukon, a charity that grants wishes to seriously ill kids, asked Caleb what he would like, he said he wanted to go on the “Disney boat” with his mother, father and all five siblings.

That was more than the foundation could cover, and the family was told the trip would only be possible with Caleb, both his parents, and just one of his five siblings.

Caleb’s aunt Danielle Glynn responded by setting up an online GoFundMe campaign to raise the money it would cost to sent Caleb, his parents and all five siblings on his dream vacation.

In an online posting, Glynn thanked the donors for making Caleb’s wish possible.

“”Yay! We did it,” Glynn wrote.

“Thank you to so many people that made this wish possible. From the bottom of our hearts we are truly thankful and could not have done this without all of you.”

