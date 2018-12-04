Campus-style business park back at Maple Ridge council

Maple Ridge council is weighing the latest plan for piece of Hammond property that’s been debated for a decade.

AD Hazelwood Development, part of the Aquilini Group, wants to build a 41-acre “campus style” business park at 11310 Kingston St., adjacent to the Hammond neighbourhood.

The proposal is to build seven buildings on the awkwardly-shaped lot composed of two triangles beneath the Golden Ears Bridge, bordered by Hazelwood and Ospring streets. A previous application used the 11055 Hazelwood St. address.

“Our intention is to have light industrial on the site, consistent with the official community plan,” said Aquilini spokesperson Jim Chu. He said there’s no longer a partnership with Pitt Meadows Plumbing to develop the site.

“We’re trying to do what the community will be happy with,” Chu said.

A previous application by Aquilini to develop the property expired in 2012, but according to a Dec. 4 City of Maple Ridge report, many of the features agreed on after public input for that proposal, remain, including the development of multi-use trails, measures to protect streams, stormwater infiltration, and roads.

Earlier in 2007, TransLink had considered the south part of the area for a major bus maintenance site, but abandoned that in 2009.

“In addition to providing a pleasant, business-park work environment, this development plan aimed to provide multi-faceted community benefits for the local economy, the environment and neighbourhood connectivity,” says the report.

A description by the developer says that a pathway will weave throughout the riparian areas, connecting the area to the Hammond neighbourhood. Dedicated parking for the trails will be at northern end of the site, next to the new road.

“The site will be planned with extensive landscape screening, street trees and landscaped parking islands to create a positive and healthy environment … conducive to lunch-time strolls and weekend outings,” says the company’s briefing. However, it’s also seeking permission to raise the building height from 15 metres to 20 metres.

The city report notes that removal of the bridge tolls in September 2017, has “generated significantly greater regional traffic volumes than originally anticipated in the previous applications.” Consequently, a revised transportation impact assessment is part of the new application.

A new road connecting Wharf Street on the south, with Kingston Street, to the north, is part of the project.

Coun. Gordy Robson said the land has been considered for development for a decade and hopes the new development includes a through-road to help traffic in the area.

Council was to review the proposal at its committee of the whole meeting Tuesday before making a final decision at a later regular council meeting.

Because of its location within the 200-year flood plain of the Fraser River, the development will have to follow industrial flood construction levels.

Under a previous application for the property, there was to be a buffer area on the northern end of the property and a meandering stream lined with native vegetation to encourage fish production and pathways.

AD Hazelwood Development is planning to build a 41-acre business park. (Contributed)