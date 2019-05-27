The North Pole. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cory J. Mendenhall)

Canada files North Pole competing claim with Russia, Denmark

Canada’s document was filed last week with the United Nations

After years of delay and political arm-twisting, Canada has made a claim to a vast portion of the Arctic seabed that includes the North Pole.

The claim sets up the federal government for talks with Russian and Denmark, which had already filed their own claims.

Canada’s document was filed last week with a United Nations body that is to determine the scientific validity of each country’s version of where the lines on the map should be.

A decision is to be made after negotiations between the three countries.

Canada’s submission is late — the previous federal government nixed plans for a claim in 2013 that didn’t include the North Pole.

READ MORE: ‘Strategic messaging’: Russian fighters in Arctic spark debate on Canada’s place

READ MORE: Canadian Coast Guard to increase focus on Arctic with new zone

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trial to begin this morning for man charged in killing of Abbotsford police officer
Next story
UPDATED: Police looked into threat involving Maple Ridge school

Just Posted

Alouette Lake levels back to normal in Maple Ridge

‘Release of young salmon delayed.’

Bear hit and killed on Lougheed Highway in Maple Ridge

Occurred near wildlife corridor in eastern part of city.

UPDATED: Police looked into threat involving Maple Ridge school

Concerns unfounded, said Thomas Haney principal

Cricket the cat caught stealing gloves in Maple Ridge

Her owner has discovered 14 pairs so far with no end in sight.

Police rush to Maple Ridge apartment complex

One person taken to hospital

B.C. to be the ‘king of heat’ this summer: meteorologist

Higher wildfire and drought risks will come as a result of the heat

Gunned-down Abbotsford cop was ‘ambushed’ by shooter, Crown says

Oscar Arfmann faces trial for first-degree murder of Const. John Davidson

Police arrest suspect in violent East Vancouver sexual assault

Police will be recommending charges of aggravated sexual assault to Crown counsel

VIDEO: Sister of accused is third charged in torched SUV death of B.C. teen

Harjot Singh Deo faces second degree murder charge in 2017 death

Facebook, Microsoft sign onto Canada’s declaration on electoral integrity

This includes removing phoney social-media accounts and fake content

Wilson-Raybould and Philpott to run as Independents in fall election campaign

They believe they were shuffled out of Liberal caucus because she would not interfere with SNC-Lavalin

Free puppies: Canadian woman issues warning about cruel and unusual scam

Police say there’s little they can do about the scam

Quick-thinking North Shore mom saves baby from hot car

Woman had accidentally locked her keys inside

UPDATED: Category 2 fire ban coming to B.C.’s south coast on Thursday

Ban covers backyard burns, debris burning

Most Read