Canada Line to carry 800 more people per hour as four new trains arrive

The Canada Line will carry 800 more people per peak hour following the arrival of four new trains on Tuesday.

The announcement is equal to a 15 per cent increase in peak hour service, Richmond Mayor Malcolm Brodie said.

“The aim is to take cars off the road and increase the demand for public transit,” he noted, standing at the Richmond-Brighouse Canada Line station.

TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond said the four trains are part of a total of 12 trains, or 24 cars, that will be delivered by the end of 2020. That will lead to a 35 per cent in total peak hour service hours at a cost of $88 million. The funds will come from the public infrastructure fund, which is funded 50 per cent by the feds, 33 per cent by the province and 17 per cent by TransLink.

The Canada Line initially began running in August 2009, just ahead of the 2010 Winter Olympics and saw an average of 4.2 million boardings monthly in 2019. More than 20 per cent of riders use the Canada Line to get to the Vancouver International Airport.

“The moment it started running customers lined up for blocks, like people lining up at an Apple store for the new iPhone, and the line has been growing ever since,” Desmond said.

