A pumpjack works at a well head on an oil and gas installation near Cremona, Alta., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

A pumpjack works at a well head on an oil and gas installation near Cremona, Alta., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Canada to hike oil, gas output 300,000 barrels a day to help displace Russian fuel

Canada ‘very open to the discussion’ about what else it can do to help

Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says Canada can produce and export another 300,000 barrels of oil and natural gas per day as part of a global effort to displace Russian fossil fuels.

Wilkinson is in Paris for an International Energy Agency meeting, which was focused heavily on helping Europe reduce its strong dependence on Russia for oil and gas.

He says consultations with industry have identified that Canada can speed up production and also has the pipeline capacity to make small increases to its oil and gas exports by the end of this year.

That includes 200,000 barrels per day of oil and 100,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day of natural gas.

Wilkinson says Canada is “very open to the discussion” about what else it can do to help, including new natural gas terminals on the East Coast to export Canadian LNG to Europe.

But he says those investments are heavily dependent on understanding the amount of time it would take to get them running, and being able to ensure any new gas infrastructure is “ultralow emission” so it doesn’t increase Canada’s carbon foot print along the way.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Gasoline prices to keep climbing, in spite of crude oil pullback

oil and gasRussiaUkraine

Previous story
Prince George apologizes for taking down part of a homeless camp
Next story
Bring back mask mandate on public transit, TransLink board urged

Just Posted

Pitt Meadows country artist Danielle Ryan. (Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows country artist vying for top spot in national competition

Local government liquor stores raised $7,966 for the Canadian Red Cross’s Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal. (Google Maps)
Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows government liquor stores raise thousands for Ukraine

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.
LETTER: Maple Ridge resident says Din verdict shows police training inadequate

The Maple Ridge fire department started their investigation Friday morning, March 18, into a house fire along 228 Street Thursday night. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Victims of Maple Ridge house fire lost everything in blaze