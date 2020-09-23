People line up to be tested for COVID-19 at a testing centre in Toronto on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Canada’s active COVID-19 cases top 10,000 as daily new cases triple over the past month

Dr. Tam repeated her warning to young people, who have made up the majority of recent cases

Canada’s top doctor said the country’s daily active cases have tripled in the past few months, just one day after she said the country was at a “crossroads” with its handling of the pandemic.

Active cases in Canada hit 10,525 as of Wednesday (Sept. 23) morning, just before Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is about to address the nation on the topic, just after Governor General Julie Payette’s reading of the Throne Speech in Ottawa.

So far, Canada has had 146,663 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, including 9,234 deaths. Canada is currently testing 70,000 people daily, with a positive rate of 1.4 per cent.

“Since our last modelling update in mid-August, the national daily case count has been increasing at an accelerated rate,” Dr. Theresa Tam said in a statement. “Over the past seven days, an average of 1,123 cases were reported daily, compared to 380 cases reported daily in mid-August.”

Tam said that at Canada’s current rate of new COVID-19 cases, “he situation is on track for a big resurgence in a number of provinces.”

British Columbia has seen an average of well 100 new cases daily over the past week and set a record of 165 daily cases reported on Sept. 17. In contrast, the week of Aug. 17-23 saw an average of 85 daily cases.

Tam repeated her warning to young people, who have made up the majority of recent cases.

“While COVID-19 tends to be less severe among young people, ongoing circulation of the virus in younger, more mobile and socially connected adults builds a reservoir for the virus,” she said. “This not only increases the risk for spread to individuals and populations at higher risk for severe outcomes, but it threatens our ability to keep COVID-19 at manageable levels.”

Tam urged Canadians to shrink their social circles and adhere to measures including physical distancing, washing or sanitizing their hands, wearing a non-medical masks when distance cannot be maintained and staying home when they have symptoms, even if they are mild.

READ MORE: Public health officials urge Canadians to limit contacts again as COVID-19 cases rise

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Grand jury indicts police officer in Breonna Taylor death
Next story
Horgan blasts B.C. Greens for refusing youth overdose detention

Just Posted

Maple Ridge Rotary clubs launch new lottery

Winner could take home up to $85,000

Outpouring of generosity for Christmas Hamper Society after safe stolen

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows group has recouped stolen $10,000 several times over

Seniors Food Bank starting again in Maple Ridge

The service will be offered every Monday

WEATHER: Winds, heavy rainfall and a risk of a thunderstorm forecasted for Ridge Meadows

A special weather statement is in effect

TRAFFIC: Vehicle stall westbound Lougheed Highway in Pitt Meadows

Crews are en route

Liberals vow wage-subsidy extension to 2021, revamp of EI system in throne speech

Canadian labour market was hammered by pandemic, when lockdowns in the spring led to a loss of 3 million jobs

Horgan blasts B.C. Greens for refusing youth overdose detention

Lack of support key to B.C. election call, NDP leader says

Canada’s active COVID-19 cases top 10,000 as daily new cases triple over the past month

Dr. Tam repeated her warning to young people, who have made up the majority of recent cases

Abbotsford youth launches mental health awareness page

Abby Senior student Mia Skoone aims to provide information with @mentalhealth4youth account

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

RCMP investigating man reportedly hiking nude on Summerland’s Full Frontal trail

Potential charges against the man could include indecent exposure.

Grand jury indicts police officer in Breonna Taylor death

Officer Brett Hankison was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment

Man, 20, injured after being set on fire while sleeping under Campbell River bridge

Man recovering from serious burns in hospital

Most Read