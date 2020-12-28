FILE – Registered nurse Liana Perruzza attends to a patient in a COVID positive room in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at St. Paul’s hospital in downtown Vancouver, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

FILE – Registered nurse Liana Perruzza attends to a patient in a COVID positive room in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at St. Paul’s hospital in downtown Vancouver, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

More than 15,000 people have died in Canada due to COVID-19

Quebec figures pushed Canada to this grim milestone

Canada has surpassed 15,000 deaths related to COVID-19.

The grim milestone was reached with the reporting of 37 new deaths in Quebec. That province has recorded by far the most fatalities due to COVID-19, with 8,023 deaths. The second highest death toll is in Ontario with 4,342 fatalities.

A total of 15,001 Canadians have now died from COVID-19. B.C. has had a total of 808 deaths so far, with many of those coming in the second wave this past fall and winter. Alberta is at 890 deaths.

More coming.

The Canadian Press

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
After naming Nashville Christmas Day bombing suspect, focus turns to motive
Next story
B.C. has its first confirmed case of COVID-19 variant from the U.K.

Just Posted

A concrete panel noise barrier along Golden Ears Way in Pitt Meadows. (Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows plans sound wall along Airport Way

The barrier would cost an estimated $1.6 million, to be completed in three years

Silver Valley’s Humberto Brinez shared a series of pictures taken in late November in and around Maple Ridge, several displaying the peaks he spotted around town, from the snow-capped Nelson mountain peak to peaks of homes in his neighbourhood. (Special to The News)
SHARE: From peak to peak

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Springridge Construction and Haney Builders will team up this spring to construct an outdoor enclosure for Cythera Transition House. (Springridge Construction/Facebook)
Maple Ridge businesses rally to support women affected by violence

Springridge Construction organized drive to help Cythera Transition House

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.
LETTER: Is it time for Mike Farnsworth to retire?

This Maple Ridge letter writer is in complete agreement that MLA should end name calling

Bear, a four-year-old lab-cross, and his human companion, Jessica Craig, took a walk recently on the fog-blanketed dikes through Jerry Sulina Park in Maple Ridge – just ahead of this week’s snowfall. (Special to The News)
SHARE: First the fog, then the snow, and then more fog

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

People line up at the London Airport to get out of the country as a new variant of COVID-19 is found in the U.K. Most countries have banned flights from the U.K. including Canada where there are no flights allowed until at least Jan. 6. (AP Photo)
B.C. has its first confirmed case of COVID-19 variant from the U.K.

The Island resident flew from the U.K. to Vancouver on Dec. 15

Andy Yoon of Abbotsford receives his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 24. (Photo courtesy of Fraser Health)
First long-term care resident in Fraser Health receives COVID-19 vaccine

Andy Yoon of Abbotsford received the Pfizer vaccine on Dec. 24

Olivia Meleta, a high school math teacher, is photographed near her Thornhill, Ont., home on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. From texting friends on the sly to downloading apps that spit out answers, educators say the pandemic-induced move to an online classroom has offered up a wealth of tech-driven workarounds to actually doing the work. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Cheating a ‘free-for-all’ at virtual high schools, Canadian teachers say

Stress from the pandemic has collided with the pressure to get good grades

FILE – Registered nurse Liana Perruzza attends to a patient in a COVID positive room in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at St. Paul’s hospital in downtown Vancouver, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
More than 15,000 people have died in Canada due to COVID-19

Quebec figures pushed Canada to this grim milestone

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Debbie Drew poses for a photo with her father Graham Drew during her visit to a long-term care home in British Columbia in this undated handout photo. She said visiting restrictions that were initially needed at facilities like the Lynn Valley Care Centre are now causing more harm than good for her dad and other residents mostly confined to their rooms. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Debbie Drew *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Visit restrictions contributed to depression among care home residents: doctor

Findings released last month show a seven per cent rate of increase in antipsychotic use

Langford’s Heather Charlton had dozens of her custom cookies featured in two Hallmark holiday movies. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
How one Vancouver Island baker got her homemade cookies featured in Hallmark films

Film company ended up ordering over 11 dozen cookies

Canada’s goalie Devon Levi (1) makes the save on Slovakia forward Dominik Jendek (14) as Thomas Harley (5) defends during second period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada hangs on to dump Slovakia 3-1 in world junior hockey clash

Canadians a perfect 2-0 to start tournament

Richmond RCMP are investigating a collision in which a female pedestrian was killed Boxing Day evening. (Black Press - file photo)
Richmond RCMP investigate pedestrian fatality

Woman killed in marked crosswalk shortly before 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 26

Most Read