Minister of Foreign Affairs Francois-Philippe Champagne responds to a question during a news conference in Ottawa, Monday, March 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Canada’s foreign affairs minister tested for COVID-19, in isolation with ‘flu-like’ symptoms

Minister François-Philippe Champagne said the test was being done out of an ‘abundance of caution’

Canada’s foreign affairs minister is in self-isolation after developing “flu-like” symptoms and being tested for COVID-19.

In a statement Thursday, Minister François-Philippe Champagne said the test was being done out of an “abundance of caution” after he developed the symptoms less than 14 days after returning from abroad.

More to come.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Island family still mourns teen’s gruesome murder as killers’ parole approaches
Next story
RCMP warns of COVID-19 scams spreading through B.C.

Just Posted

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows curbside collection companies want loose tissues or paper towels to be properly bagged

Do not throw tissues or paper towel into recycling

B.C. declares state of emergency, recalling legislature for COVID-19

Legislature coming back next week with few MLAs

COVID-19 outbreak slamming local businesses

New rules in place on restaurants and bars

Maple Ridge couple stuck on South Pacific cruise

Theresa and Glen Mund have been turned away from French Polynesia, Fiji, and New Zealand

VIDEO: Food bank protocols in place for clients, volunteer and staff in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Every person entering the building has their temperature taken

Border between Canada and U.S. likely to close Friday night: Trudeau

Closure would target non-essential travel

Loss of revenue, temporary closures and staff reduction among impacts 90 per cent of B.C. business experiencing as a result of COVID-19, survey says

Paints ‘dire picture’ of what businesses are experiencing now and in the near future

Don’t stockpile drugs, only recently expired prescriptions can be refilled, B.C. pharmacies say

B.C. allows bypassing doctor for chronic condition refills in COVID-19 emergency

RCMP warns of COVID-19 scams spreading through B.C.

Websites, fake emails and calls being set up to get money and personal information

Canada’s foreign affairs minister tested for COVID-19, in isolation with ‘flu-like’ symptoms

Minister François-Philippe Champagne said the test was being done out of an ‘abundance of caution’

Coronavirus self-assessment soars in B.C., 1-888-COVID19 line picking up

Test kit distribution sped up as thousands call for information, testing

Man charged in 2019 crash that killed girl, 13, and injured two more kids in Coquitlam

Driver of BMW involved in crash has been charged

B.C. Teachers’ Federation says teachers will return to work after spring break

Educators will return to work despite province suspending K-12 classes indefinitely

BC Hydro to stop disconnections for those impacted by COVID-19

The utility is also closing walk-in customer service locations

Most Read