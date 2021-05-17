FILE - This combination of images shows logos for companies from left, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook. The British government announced Wednesday Feb. 12, 2020, it will give regulators the power to fine social media companies for harmful material on their platforms. (AP Photos/File)

FILE - This combination of images shows logos for companies from left, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook. The British government announced Wednesday Feb. 12, 2020, it will give regulators the power to fine social media companies for harmful material on their platforms. (AP Photos/File)

Canadian actors’ union calls for end to impasse over Bill C-10

David Sparrow says there’s no time to wait for legislative changes to strengthen the domestic industry

A union representing Canada’s on-screen actors is calling for federal politicians to finish work on Bill C-10, which updates the Broadcasting Act.

David Sparrow, the national president of the ACTRA union which represents English-language performers, says there’s no time to wait for legislative changes to strengthen the domestic industry.

ACTRA says Canada’s domestic creative industries and the jobs they support may be lost if the Broadcasting Act doesn’t apply to global platforms that compete with domestic TV producers.

Its call for prompt action comes as a clause-by-clause review of Bill C-10 is stalled by a standoff between backbench MPs on the Heritage committee.

Conservative Party MPs have demanded more assurances that Bill C-10 doesn’t endanger the freedom of individuals who upload content to Facebook, YouTube, TikTok and other global platforms.

The committee resumes its hearings this afternoon with a new round of questions for University of Ottawa law professor Michael Geist and other experts in Canada’s broadcasting legislation.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Liberals silent on nature of Fortin probe or who will replace him on vaccine campaign
Next story
Family identifies Ucluelet man as victim of Vancouver Island homicide

Just Posted

Ethan Page, left, and Nicky Walton received Excellence in Arts Scholarship Awards in music. (Special to The News)
SD42 artists awarded scholarships from Maple Ridge arts centre

Awards handed out for more than 20 years

Port Haney Artist-in-Residence Aaron Moran. (Special to the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows News)
Personal reflections of Maple Ridge are needed for new public art project

Residents of all ages, backgrounds and abilities welcome to share stories and poems

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Maple Ridge elementary school exposed to COVID-19

Exposure event at Glenwood elementary the seventh in past two weeks

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.
LETTER: Upset by being called an ‘idiot’

Maple Ridge writer disagrees with majority on COVID safety protocols and their impacts

Ron Paley took a kayak trip around Siwash Island, off the Pitt River near Grants Narrows. “With life’s turmoil, I find peace on the waters,” he shared. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Tranquility found on the water

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

An avalanche near Highway 1 in Glacier National Park. Avalanche Canada will benefit from a $10 million grant from the B.C. government. (Photo by Parks Canada)
Avalanche Canada receives $10-million grant from B.C. government

Long sought-after funds to bolster organization’s important work

Sicamous RCMP Sgt. Murray McNeil and Cpl. Wade Fisher present seven-year-old Cody Krabbendam of Ranchero with an award for bravery on July 22, 2020. (Contributed)
7-year old Shuswap boy receives medal of bravery for rescuing child at beach

Last summer Cody Krabbendam jumped into the lake to save another boy from drowning

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry update the province’s COVID-19 vaccine program, May 10, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate stays below 500 a day over weekend

14 more deaths, down to 350 in hospital as of Monday

Royal Bay Secondary School’s rainbow crosswalk was vandalized shortly after being painted but by Monday, coincidentally the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia, the crosswalk had been cleaned up and students had surrounded it with chalk messages of support and celebration. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
B.C. high’s school’s pride crosswalk restored following ‘hateful’ graffiti attack

Hate terms, racial slur, phallic images spray-painted at Greater Victoria high school

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Terrance Mack would have celebrated his 34th birthday on May 13, 2021. Mack’s family has identified him as the victim of a homicide in an apartment on Third Avenue in Port Alberni sometime in April. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Family identifies Ucluelet man as victim of Vancouver Island homicide

Terrance Mack being remembered as ‘kind, gentle’ man

Vancouver Canucks’ Jake Virtanen (18) and Calgary Flames’ Josh Leivo, front right, vie for the puck as goalie Jacob Markstrom, back left, watches during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Saturday, February 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen sued over alleged sexual assault

Statement of claim says the woman, identified only by her initials, suffered physical and emotional damages

Linda Annis, executive director of Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers, at press conference Monday. (Submitted photo)
Crime Stoppers receiving $200K from province for ‘Guns and Gangs’ tip line campaign

Executive director Linda Annis broke the news Monday morning in Surrey

An avalanche near Highway 1 in Glacier National Park. Avalanche Canada will benefit from a $10 million grant from the B.C. government. (Photo by Parks Canada)
Avalanche Canada receives $10-million grant from B.C. government

Long sought-after funds to bolster organization’s important work

Most Read