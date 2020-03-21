Canadian Blood Services. (file photo)

Canadian Blood Services encourages Maple Ridge to continue donating

Clinics with open appointments take place on April 3 and 17, as well as May 1 and 15.

Canadian Blood Services views donating blood as an essential service.

A news release was issued by the organization on March 16 reminding Canadians that it is safe to donate blood during the COVID-19 outbreak, and that it is critical for patients.

A blood donor clinic at Maple Ridge Alliance Church was well attended on Friday (March 20), however, that will need to continue in order to meet demands.

READ MORE: B.C. man honoured for rolling up his sleeve for 150 blood donations

“We’re urging donors to consider booking appointments over the next few weeks to help us maintain an adequate level of blood, and blood products for patients, because the need for blood is constant,” said Canadian Blood Services public affairs spokesperson, Marcelo Dominguez.

He said it would be wise to view the battle against COVID-19 as a marathon, not a sprint.

“We’re pleased by the response that we’ve seen from Canadians to donate blood and help patients, but we’ve also got to remind folks to keep patents in mind in the weeks and months ahead.

“[Donors] are still going to be needed, as blood has a limited shelf life. Like carton of milk, it has to get replaced regularly.

“I know we’ve all heard from our health leaders, who have been advocating that folks stay at home for all but essential activities, and donating bloods something we regard as essential.”

Those interested in learning more about the precautions blood clinics are taking can visit blood.ca.

Canadian Blood Services is reminding potential donors, their donor centres are places of wellness in Canada’s health system.

“In addition to our strong cleaning and infection control practices – considering the recent developments with COVID-19 – we have introduced enhanced cleaning measures, wellness stations and social distancing measures to protect anyone who comes through our doors,” Dominguez said.

“That couples with the reality that only healthy people are eligible to donate blood.

“If you’re coming in to donate blood for a hospital patient in the best of times– when its’ normal – we have eligibility criteria that donors get carefully screened for any symptoms of illness, if they’ve travelled –there’s any number of criteria – and you do have to feel and be healthy to donate.”

Future clinics take place at Maple Ridge Alliance Church on April 3 and 17, as well as May 1 and 15.


ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

blood donorCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Help on way for renters amid COVID-19, B.C.’s housing minister says
Next story
LETTER: Questioning reason why candidates run for Liberal nod

Just Posted

Canadian Blood Services encourages Maple Ridge to continue donating

Clinics with open appointments take place on April 3 and 17, as well as May 1 and 15.

LETTER: Questioning reason why candidates run for Liberal nod

Reader wonders why former Maple Ridge councillor and a former MP are running for provincial politics

Ridge Meadows trying to help find friendly Maggie

Dog stolen in Pitt Meadows but is pregnant

‘For Sandra’s sake, stay home for a couple weeks; it won’t kill you.’

Daughter-in-law of recent North Vancouver nursing home COVID-19 victim speaks out

Maple Ridge’s urgent care centre has an urgent role

New facility being used for testing COVID-19 – but NOT on a walk-in basis

Court shutdown could threaten safe confinement and fair trials: B.C. defence lawyer

Defence lawyer says people in custody could be released early to prevent COVID from spreading

Help on way for renters amid COVID-19, B.C.’s housing minister says

More details to help renters expected from B.C. government on Monday

Country star Kenny Rogers dies of natural causes at 81

Rogers was known for such huge country music hits as Lucille, The Gambler, Coward of the County

Canadian coronavirus morning update: Border with U.S. now temporarily closed

March 20, 2020 – Black Press Media is updating this file through the day

B.C. man with COVID-19 symptoms forced to call 811 more than 100 times

Mission resident fearful that he may have transmitted coronavirus during multiple trips to airport and hospital

No sanitization, no workers: Victoria tradespeople walk off job

Hand washing facilities mandated in Work BC regulations

‘Different than anything we’ve ever seen’: How B.C. paramedics are responding to COVID-19

As of March 20, 348 people are infected with the virus in B.C.

B.C. Real Estate Association calls for stop to open houses during pandemic

Association working with government to help secure relief funding for realtors

Costco bans return of hoarded items, including toilet paper

Shoppers stocked up in panic amid COVID-19 crisis

Most Read