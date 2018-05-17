Flooding continues in the Kootenay-Boundary Region. (Cheryl Maddalozzo/Facebook)

Military deploys to help flood-ravaged Grand Forks

Thousands of people remain on evacuation order in the Kootenay-Boundary region

Canadian troops are ready to deploy to help with the flooding in Grand Forks, according to federal ministers.

Politicians in the flooded Kootenay-Boundary region had confirmed they made the request for federal aid late Tuesday night.

On Wednesday evening, Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale confirmed that Ottawa was ready to help.

“Federal agencies ready to help in response to B.C’s official request today,” Goodale tweeted.

In a statement released Thursday morning, Goodale said that he had spoken with his provincial counterpart Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth.

Goodale said that Ottawa is working to coordinate the federal response, which will include support from the Canadian Armed Forces.

“Troops are deploying to the affected areas and will provide assistance with evacuations, help protect key assets from flood damage, and bolster sandbagging efforts,” Goodale said.

The support comes as around 2,500 people remain on evacuation order in the region as floods have swept through the area, with more rain expected on the forecast.

Environment Canada is forecasting thunderstorms and between 20-40 millimetres of rain for the next few days for the Kootenay-Boundary region.

READ MORE: How to help, where to donate, and what to do now

Premier John Horgan announced Wednesday that the province will match up to $20 million in donations made to the Canadian Red Cross to help those affected by the floods.

The dollar-for-dollar donation matching will run from May 16 to July 31, and will apply to any individual donations made by B.C. residents.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Maple Ridge issues flood advisory notices to Hammond homes
Next story
UPDATED: Horgan says B.C. defending its interests in Trans Mountain pipeline

Just Posted

Helping homeless youth a passion for Citizen of the Year

Teesha Sharma’s goal is to open up a youth safe house in Maple Ridge

Pitt Meadows mayor announces he will run again

Becker running on taxes, transportation and transparency platform

Maple Ridge issues flood advisory notices to Hammond homes

Residents told how to prepare for high water, sand bags offered

Katzie put out the call for help as river rises

Working with Pitt Meadows, sandbagging underway in case Fraser River floods

Campsites quickly filling at Golden Ears

Campground expected to be full by Friday

Court injunction clears Maple Ridge protest camp

Tents, chairs gone from site proposed for modular housing

5 to start your day

A coyote is euthanized after a child attacked in Burnaby, B.C. not happy with Ottawa and more

Military deploys to help flood-ravaged Grand Forks

Thousands of people remain on evacuation order in the Kootenay-Boundary region

Fatal motorbike crash near Kamloops

The incident shut Highway 5A for several hours Wednesday evening

Markle’s father will not attend her wedding

Meghan Markle says her father will not be attending her wedding to Prince Harry

Alberta passes bill that could cut oil to B.C

Another blow in the Trans Mountain pipeline fight as Alberta passes bill that could cut oil to B.C

Surrey RCMP arrest ‘high-risk’ offender one day after release

Bryan Kelly, 26, was released from custody on May 15

Ottawa Junior Senators secure semi-final berth with overtime win

Nick Lalonde had the winner in a 5-4 overtime victory over the Steinbach Pistons at Prospera Centre.

Kids still being locked up, held down in B.C. schools: advocacy group

Inclusion BC says 170 parents, guardians reported their kids had been restrained or secluded

Most Read