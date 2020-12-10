FILE – A rainbow flag flies at Queen’s Park at the annual Pride flag raising ceremony at the official launch of Pride Month in Toronto on Wednesday, June 1, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Eduardo Lima

FILE – A rainbow flag flies at Queen’s Park at the annual Pride flag raising ceremony at the official launch of Pride Month in Toronto on Wednesday, June 1, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Eduardo Lima

Canadian police chiefs apologize for 1968 opposition to decriminalizing homosexuality

Chief Bryan Larkin says police continued to criminalize members of sexual and gender diverse communities

Canada’s police chiefs are apologizing to LGBTQ communities for their former opposition to decriminalizing homosexuality.

The Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police says its formal apology comes because today is International Human Rights Day.

Chief Bryan Larkin, president of the association, says he apologizes for the harm caused by the lack of support.

He says police continued to criminalize members of sexual and gender diverse communities despite federal government decriminalization in 1968.

He says the organization can’t fully understand the damage it inflicted.

Larkin says law enforcement must stand against homophobia, transphobia, and other marginalization.

The Canadian Press

LGBTQPolice

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Essential travellers are encouraged to use caution when driving this holiday season
Next story
Syrian refugees overcoming war memories brought back by COVID-19

Just Posted

Jonny is one of the ponies visitors can take a picture with at Harlequin Stables. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge stable holds holiday meet-n-greet with rescued ponies

Harlequin Stables has saved 12 animals since COVID-19 pandemic began

Pitt Meadows council in budget deliberations online.
Pitt Meadows council budgets 3.77 per cent tax increase for 2021

New spends include Four firefighter and new communications system for fire department

Maple Ridge council has chosen a concept for development of the Yennadon Lands.
Maple Ridge council chooses a plan for Yennadon Lands

25 hectare site will be developed as employment lands

A sedan and pickup were involved in an accident that sent one to hospital just south of Lougheed Highway on 228 Street. (Ronan O’Doherty/The News)
One in cardiac arrest after crash in Maple Ridge

Emergency services still on scene

A view of the Eric Dunning Trail. (Justin Bolognese/Alltrails)
Maple Ridge first responders rescue runner from Golden Ears Park

Woman who suffered broken ankle offers her story, and thanks to rescuers

Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Dr. Bonnie Henry gives her daily media briefing regarding Covid-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C, Monday, December 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. records 619 new COVID cases, 16 deaths as B.C. unveils vaccine plans

There are 57 outbreaks in long-term care and eight in acute care units

Lynne Smith and her dog Chester pose in this undated handout photo. Smith has applied for a job at a long-term care facility in Abbotsford, B.C., and says she’ll even clean toilets so she can see her husband. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Lynne Smith *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Woman says she’d clean toilets to work at B.C. care home and see husband

Menno Place is recruiting residents’ families because so many employees have been diagnosed with COVID-19

Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay
LETTER: Please, some respect for what you have taken

Abbotsford-raised pastor rails against ‘constant condescension’ of Dr. Henry

BC Emergency Health Services has deployed a Major Incident Rapid Response Team, based out of Vancouver, to Fort St. James Wednesday, Dec. 9, to help deal with 60-plus COVID-19 positive cases in the community of roughly 1,500. (BC Emergency Health Services photo)
B.C.’s rapid response paramedics arrive in Fort St. James as district reaches 60 COVID-19 cases

BC Emergency Health Services has deployed a Major Incident Rapid Response Team to Fort St. James

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Danger tape blocks off driveways at a mink farm in Chilliwack on Dec. 7, 2020 after an outbreak was declared. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
Mink on Chilliwack farm test positive for COVID-19 virus

Government sent samples to lab after eight farm workers also tested positive

Medical personnel wear protective gear to wheel a patient into St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
B.C.’s earliest COVID-19 vaccines go to health care workers first

Aim is to immunize 400,000 people by end of March

Makenna (left) and her sister Raelyn hit all the high notes in their ‘A Covid Christmas’ video.
VIDEO: Langley family creates Christmas COVID song

Olynyk family share ‘A COVID Christmas’ parody song, inspired by A Christmas For Two

(Libreshot.com)
Wealth tax could fund $20B in aid, child care for 1.3M impoverished Canadian kids: report

Indigenous children experienced higher than average rates of child poverty

Most Read