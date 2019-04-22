A Sri Lankan woman living near St. Anthony’s shrine runs for safety with her infant after police found explosive devices in a parked vehicle in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Monday, April 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Canadians in Sri Lanka told to use extreme caution after bombings

Global Affairs Canada says the situation remains volatile after the Easter Sunday violence

Canadians in Sri Lanka are being warned to exercise a high degree of caution after a series of bombings on Sunday killed nearly 300 people, including dozens of foreigners.

Global Affairs Canada says in a travel advisory posted to its website that the situation in Sri Lanka remains volatile, with the risk of further attacks throughout the country.

READ MORE: Sri Lanka invokes war-time military powers after nearly 300 killed in Easter bombings

Local authorities have imposed a curfew and temporarily blocked access to social media and messaging apps, suggesting communications into and out of the country could be difficult.

The bombs ripped through churches and hotels in the cities of Colombo, Negombo and Batticaloa as the island nation’s Christian minority was celebrating Easter Sunday.

Sri Lankan and U.S. officials say they suspect the co-ordinated series of bombings was launched by Islamic extremists, though no group has claimed responsibility.

There are no reports of Canadians among the estimated 39 foreigners killed in the explosions.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Elizabeth May’s wedding dress a ‘walk through a garden’ on Earth Day
Next story
Couple ‘devastated’ after mementos of late son stolen again from front yard

Just Posted

Letter: ‘Alouette dam not for flood control’

‘Building out further on the floodplain not without risk.’

Old Maple Ridge church has big birthday

St. John the Divine now 160 years

Being Young: ‘Golden period,’ after exams

I should be plenty entertained over the summer.

Presbyterians of Port Hammond

The core group of the Ladies Aid were the wives of the men on the managing board.

Gas prices in Metro Vancouver hit 172.9 cents a litre

And one analyst expects it to only go higher this week

Sri Lanka invokes war-time military powers after nearly 300 killed in Easter bombings

Sri Lanka’s minister of tourism says 39 foreign tourists were killed in the Easter Sunday attacks

Chilliwack library hosting Star Wars-themed escape room

Participants asked to summon the force for week-long attraction

Surrey prayer vigil planned to honour hundreds killed in Sri Lanka bombings

The event is set for 6:30 p.m. Monday night at Surrey’s Holland Park

Couple ‘devastated’ after mementos of late son stolen again from front yard

For the second time in a year, several garden ornaments stolen from Cloverdale family’s front garden

Trudeau to be portrayed on ‘Simpsons’ episode

Toronto journalist who’s posted videos of himself doing impressions of the PM voiced him for the show

Elizabeth May’s wedding dress a ‘walk through a garden’ on Earth Day

Green Party leader set to get married in Victoria

5 to start your day

Gas prices soar to new heights, no major incidents at Vancouver’s 4/20, and more

Bodies of 3 mountain climbers recovered after last week’s Banff avalanche

The men disappeared while attempting to climb the east face of Howse Peak in the Icefields Parkway

Happy birthday: Queen Elizabeth II turns 93 on Easter Sunday

Sunday is the first of two birthday celebrations each year for the queen

Most Read