Canadians with COVID-19 symptoms to be denied boarding domestic flights, trains

Ban begins Monday, March 30, at noon

Anyone who shows any symptoms of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, will not be allowed to travel domestically by plane or inter-city train beginning Monday, March 30.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the new domestic travel restrictions outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Saturday.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include a dry cough, fever, tiredness and in the most severe cases difficulty breathing.

The new Transport Canada rules will be enforced by airline staff across the country. Currently, incoming international flights are only arriving at four airports nationwide: in Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal and Toronto. However, domestic flights are under no landing restrictions.

Trudeau confirmed that a full ban on inter-provincial travel is not being considered at this time.

“We would not like to take steps that we absolutely do not need to take right now. We will always look at what is needed,” he said.

Earlier this month, B.C.’s top doctor, Dr. Bonnie Henry, said it would be difficult to enforce such a ban because of how “interconnected” we are.

More to come.

Coronavirus

