Carleton University professor killed in Ethiopian plane crash

He was one of 18 Canadians killed when an Ethiopian Airlines plane went down shortly after takeoff

The president of Carleton University has confirmed that a professor with the school is among the victims of a deadly plane crash in Ethiopia.

Benoit-Antoine Bacon says the entire Carleton community is mourning the death of Pius Adesanmi, a professor in the English department.

Bacon says Adesanmi received The Penguin Prize for African Writing in 2010.

He was one of 18 Canadians killed when an Ethiopian Airlines plane went down shortly after departing from Bole Airport in Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa en route to Nairobi, Kenya.

All 157 passengers and crew died in the crash.

READ MORE: 18 Canadians among 157 people killed in Ethiopian Airlines plane crash

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.