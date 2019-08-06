Cash, bikes, cars seized from four Maple Ridge homes

Ridge Meadows RCMP’s street enforcment unit searched four homes in Maple Ridge late last month and arrested three men and one woman at homes on Robertson Street and on Pine Street, as part of an investigation into alleged drug trafficking.

The searches of the homes were conducted simultaneously on July 25, and resulted in the seizure of what’s suspected to be 300 doses of cocaine and more than $45,000 in cash.

Drug packaging materials, ledgers, a money-counting machine and four vehicles were seized comprising: a 2015 Mercedes CLS6 car, a 2018 Ducati motorcycle, a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu and a 2009 Dodge Calibre.

“We have to deploy our resources in a manner which provides the greatest impact to our communities and targeting these types of operations is how we do that,” Supt. Jennifer Hyland said in a Aug. 2 release.

“We’d be pretty ineffective if we always revealed what we are up to, but we do want residents to know that we are out there focusing on these high-profile targets. There is no place for this in our communities and we will find and arrest you,” Hyland said.



