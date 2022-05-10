Kitten survives car crash on Coquihalla Highway May 6, 2022 (Contributed)

Kitten survives car crash on Coquihalla Highway May 6, 2022 (Contributed)

Catnap leads to crash on Coquihalla

Kitten suffered bruising in the crash

A brave little kitten is back with its owner after surviving a single-vehicle crash.

A driver fell asleep behind the wheel while travelling on the Coquihalla Highway, on May 6, and rolled their vehicle several times.

The driver was transported to Nicola Valley Hospital with minor injuries.

An officer located the small cat inside the car and brought her back to Merritt. She was assessed by a vet to have only minor bruising and was reunited with her owner.

Following the collision, Merritt RCMP is reminding people to plan accordingly for road trips

“We want to remind the public that when travelling on our highways to have a plan and make sure you are well rested before driving,” said Constable Rainier Penner.

READ MORE: Car crashes into pole downtown Kelowna

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Accidentscar crashCatsDriving

Previous story
Security footage shows dog scared Burnaby teen before fatal dump truck collision
Next story
29-year-old man sole victim of fatal Maple Ridge crash

Just Posted

Steve Hamilton marked 50 years as a Realtor in Maple Ridge on Monday. (Special to The News)
Realtor marks 50 years of selling properties in Maple Ridge

For a few minutes, at least, Manny Petruzzelli wasn’t watching where he was going, or where he came from. Instead, he turned his eyes to the sky and admired the trees towering above him on the Lower valley trail in Golden Ears Provincial Park. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Towering tall above

Ridge Meadows RCMP responded to a fatal crash in Maple Ridge Saturday evening, May 7. (The News files)
29-year-old man sole victim of fatal Maple Ridge crash

All West Coast Express trains are running on Tuesday afternoon, after Monday’s cancellations. (Special to The News)
All West Coast Express trains are running on Tuesday afternoon