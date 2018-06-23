The Spirit of the Pacific Cultural Society. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Celebrating National Aboriginal Day in Maple Ridge

Events in Memorial Peace Park on Saturday

In recognition of National Aboriginal Day, a celebration is underway in Memorial Peace Park in Maple Ridge on Saturday.

The event features the unique heritage, diverse cultures and outstanding achievements of First Nations, Inuit and Metis people. Traditional dance, music and ceremonial blessings, a Bannock cook-off, a Farmers Market, community displays, indigenous games, crafts and interactive activities bring people of all ages together for an exciting community gathering.

The events will be under way, alongside the Haney Farmers Market, until 2 p.m.

National Aboriginal Day was June 21, the summer solstice, across Canada.

“June 21st is a day to recognize all that our families, communities and Nations have achieved through hard work, tenacity and resilience. Indigenous Peoples have overcome generations of colonialism, racism, oppression, and acts of genocide and we continue to survive and thrive. We must acknowledge the path our ancestors laid before us and continue to work to create a better life for our families and communities,” said Regional Chief Terry Teegee of the B.C. Assembly of First Nations.

“We have a momentous opportunity in front of us, with new standards and principles of engagement established by the Provincial and Federal governments, the work of reconciliation is not easy but it is not without its reward. As Indigenous Peoples, we will continue to advance our title, rights and treaty rights and I look forward to the work ahead.”

 

Jane Wylie performs the traditional jingle dance. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Sonia, 2, and Kryshan Labunski, 8, make bird houses. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Metis carver Patrick Calihou works on a new walking stick. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

