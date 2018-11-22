Trustee Elaine Yamamoto was elected vice-chairperson of the board at the inaugural school board meeting. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Chair and vice-chair elected at inaugural school board meeting in Maple Ridge

Trustees Korleen Carreras and Elaine Yamamoto will be taking on the new roles

The inaugural school board meeting saw the election of the chairperson and vice-chairperson.

Trustee Korleen Carreras was nominated by trustee Mike Murray for chairperson and elected for the one-year position.

No other nominations were submitted for the position.

“I just want to say thank you so much for the support of the board in allowing me to take on this position and I’m honoured and extremely excited to take on the position of chair,” Carreras said before thanking trustee Murray for being an amazing mentor over the last seven years as chair and for her over the last four years as a new trustee.

“You’ve left some very, very big shoes for me to try and fill,” said Carreras.

Elaine Yamamoto was nominated by trustee Kim Dumore for vice-chair and was elected after no further nominations were made.

Yamamoto thanked Dumore for putting her name forward, adding that there are a very good group of people with diverse backgrounds on the board and that she is hoping to work with their strengths and bring those strengths forth.

After the meeting Carreras said she was excited to take on her new role.

“We have five new trustees on the board, so it’s a really exciting time. There will be new voices at the table, new ideas and great things happening in the next year. Particularly we have a new school that will be opening soon,” said Carreras.

“At this point, it’s just getting it together as a board and coming together and looking forward at what we have to work on over the next four years,” she said.

Board committee representatives for:

• budget – committee of the whole;

• finance – committee of the whole;

• policy development – Kathleen Sullivan, Colette Trudeau, Kim Dumore (alternate);

• facilities planning – all trustees.

Advisory Committees:

• education – Pascale Shaw, Elaine Yamamoto, Kim Dumore (alternate);

• aboriginal education – Kathleen Sullivan, Colette Trudeau, Korleen Carreras (alternate);

• student voice – all trustees rotating;

• District Parent Advisory Council (DPAC) – all trustees rotating.

Contract Representation:

Principals/Vice Principals MRTA including Bargaining CUPE including Bargaining Exempt – Kim Dumore, Elaine Yamamoto, Korleen Carreras (Alternate), Mike Murray, Pascale Shaw

External Representation

• BCSTA provincial council – Korleen Carreras;

• BCSTA Fraser Valley branch – Mike Murray;

• BCPSEA – Korleen Carreras;

• Municipal Advisory Committee on Accessibility and Inclusion (“MACAI”) – Kathleen Sullivan, Mike Murray (alternate);

• Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Arts Council – Kathleen Sullivan, Mike Murray (alternate);

• Ridge Meadows Education Foundation – Korleen Carreras, Mike Murray, Pascale Shaw (alternate);

• Social Planning Advisory Committee – Elaine Yamamoto, Kim Dumore (alternate);

• City of Maple Ridge Active Transportation Advisory Committee – Colette Trudeau, Pascale Shaw (alternate).

Drew Scott gives shout out to Maple Ridge at WE Day

