The conditions at noon Saturday for the Tsawwassen – Swartz Bay route show the noon, one, two and three o’clock ferries all 100 per cent full. The four o’clock ferry is currently around 80 per cent full. (Keri Coles/News staff)

Chaos at the ferry terminal for people heading from Vancouver to the Island

Easter crowds create backlog at Tsawwassen ferry terminal

People flocking to Vancouver Island for Easter weekend have caused a backup at the Tsawwassen ferry terminal with a four sailing wait to Victoria and a two sailing wait to Nanaimo.

“We definitely are seeing higher traffic volumes today. There are sailings waits for foot passengers as well as vehicles, ” said BC Ferries spokesperson Astrid Braunschmidt.

BC Ferries scheduled 89 extra sailings from April 18 to 23 on three routes which link Metro Vancouver with Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast. Of those, 70 extra sailings are scheduled on the Vancouver – Victoria route (Tsawwassen – Swartz Bay). But even the extra sailings aren’t enough to keep up to the current demand.

RCMP are onsite at the Tsawwassen terminal helping with traffic control on the causeway, as ferry passengers take to Twitter to share their frustrations.

RELATED: BC Ferries announces 89 extra Easter sailings

The conditions at noon Saturday for the Tsawwassen – Swartz Bay route show the noon, one, two and three o’clock ferries all 100 per cent full. The four o’clock ferry is currently around 80 per cent full.

As of noon, there were no waits for getting off the Island on the Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen sailings.

The Tsawwassen to Duke Point route shows a two sailing wait with the 12:45 p.m. and the 3:15 p.m. at capacity and the 5:45 p.m. at 80 per cent full.

There are no waits in the opposite direction.

“Historically the most popular time on Easter weekend is Thursday afternoon and Friday morning before quieting down. Then things pick up again on Monday afternoon,” said Braunschmidt. “If trends play out we should see things getting better this evening.”

BC Ferries recommends allowing for extra travel time and travelling at off peak times whenever possible.

For the most up-to-date conditions, visit the BC Ferries current conditions page.

 

keri.coles@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Parents of 13 who tortured children get life after hearing victims

Just Posted

ARMS worried about low lake level

Fears thousands of kokanee smolts could be lost.

Mountain biker admitted to hospital after being sent home

Released in Maple Ridge to go home with three fractured vertebrae

Maple Ridge secondary students discover the art of children’s lit

Twenty students will be reading their books to Laity View elementary students

Maple Ridge’s public works manager stepping down

Frank Quinn retires in May, saw city’s population double

Maple Ridge public hearing blasts housing plan near river

People spoke for three hours against 26 homes

Paddling and pancakes, cleaning Katzie Slough shore

The fourth biannual canoe tour of the Katzie Slough took place on Sunday

Chaos at the ferry terminal for people heading from Vancouver to the Island

Easter crowds create backlog at Tsawwassen ferry terminal

Parents of 13 who tortured children get life after hearing victims

One of their daughters fled their home and pleaded for help to a 911 operator

Crews battle Burnaby blaze; 2 people sent to hospital

Emergency Support Services helping residents displaced by fire

Flooding, climate change force Quebecers to rethink relationship with water

Compensation for victims of recurring floods limit to 50% of a home’s value, or a maximum of $100,000

Storms blast South, where tornadoes threaten several states

9.7 million people in the Carolinas and Virginia at a moderate risk of severe weather

Private cargo ship brings Easter feast to the space station

There are three Americans two Russians and one Canadian living on the space station

Notre Dame rector: “Computer glitch” possible fire culprit

The fire burned through the lattice of oak beams supporting the monument’s vaulted stone ceiling

Langley MP describes most recent diagnosis as a ‘miracle’

Tory Member of Parliament Mark Warawa doesn’t have pancreatic cancer, but operable colon cancer

Most Read