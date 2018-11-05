Charge reduced for one of three accused in 2017 murder of Alberta man

One of the three men accused of killing Michael Bonin has had the charge against him reduced.

  • Nov. 5, 2018 11:30 a.m.
  • News

Cheryl Wierda

One of the three men accused of killing Michael Bonin in 2017 has had the charge against him reduced.

Jared Jorgensen was originally charged with first degree murder of Bonin, along with Ryan Watt and Joshua Fleurant.

However, court records indicate Jorgensen is now charged with second degree murder. Crown counsel Colin Forsyth said the change in charges for Jorgensen came when the direct indictment in the case was filed last week.

A direct indictment means that the case will head straight to trial without a preliminary hearing, which is typically held to determine if there is enough evidence to proceed to trial.

READ ALSO: MEN CHARGED IN BONIN’S MURDER WILL GO STRAIGHT TO TRIAL

Bonin, a 20-year-old from Alberta, was discovered deceased on Peers Creek Forest Service Road north of Hope on April 20, 2017.

After a months-long investigation, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team announced in January the arrest of Fleurant, then 20, Jorgenson, 27, and Watt, 26.

“All the parties involved knew each other to varying degrees,” IHIT Cpl. Frank Jang at the time.

Police have not released a motive for the killing.

Jorgenson, of Dawson Creek, was granted bail in June, while Fleurant and Watt remain in custody.

The case returns to court Nov. 26.

