An appeal for information about a suspect in a machete attack on two people has led to an arrest and charges against a Vancouver man. A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform as she makes a phone call after responding to an unknown incident in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Charges in machete attack that seriously injured two in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Vancouver police say the 37-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday

An appeal for information about a suspect in a machete attack on two people has led to charges against a Vancouver man.

Vancouver police say the 37-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday near the city’s Chinatown neighbourhood.

He is now charged with two counts of aggravated assault and remains in custody awaiting an Aug. 17 court date.

Police appealed for public help after the attack on June 19 left the victims with serious head and neck wounds.

They had been loading luggage outside a Downtown Eastside hotel at the time.

Police say surveillance video from the scene, coupled with tips from the public, led to the arrest.

– The Canadian Press

