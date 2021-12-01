Charges laid in death of cyclist in Maple Ridge last year

A Ridge Meadows RCMP investigation has resulted in charges laid against the alleged driver of a vehicle that struck and killed a cyclist in Maple Ridge during the summer of 2020.

On July 20 that year, at approximately 5:45 p.m., a cyclist was travelling eastbound on Lougheed Highway when she was struck by a pickup truck.

Crown counsel approved a charge against the driver involved, following a 16-month long investigation by the Ridge Meadows Road Safety Target Team (RSTT) and the Serious Crimes Unit.

A man identified as Jason Davis, a Mission resident and alleged driver of the pickup truck, has been charged with one count of dangerous operation causing death. The driver, who was then 37, remained on the scene and cooperated with police.

“While the police consider the charge approval a positive outcome as far as the police investigation goes, we never lose sight of the fact that tragically someone lost their life in this incident,” said Const. Julie Klaussner.

The cyclist was Daphné Toumbanakis of Montreal, a 24-year-old woman who had been at the start of a cross-Canada cycling trip. She had spent seven years cycling around the world.