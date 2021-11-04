Charges laid in summertime police swarming incident at English Bay

Three suspects have been charged with assaulting and obstructing police officers

A North Vancouver man was arrested Friday and three police officers were injured after a 10-person broke out at English Bay on June 19, 2021. (Youtube/Screen grab)

Three men have been charged in relation to an assault of Vancouver police officers at English Bay in June.

Officers were responding to reports of a large brawl and assault on the beach involving 10 people. The VPD said that a group of men incited a crowd to swarm the officers as they attempted to arrest a man for disorderly conduct.

Three officers were injured in the arrest.

The incident was widely publicized and video captured of the arrest has amassed nearly 65,000 views on YouTube.

Anthony King, 26, and Chas Verrier, 21, have been charged with assaulting a police officer and obstructing a police officer. The third suspect, a youth, has been charged with assaulting a police officer and obstructing a police officer.

