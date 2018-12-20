Snoopy decorates his dog house while kids perform on stage behind him during the Eric Langton Elementary school Christmas concert. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Charlie Brown Christmas at Eric Langton

Maple Ridge elementary school hosts holiday concert

Neil Corbett

ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Maple Ridge elementary school hosts holiday concert

 

Each class had their own theme, like these reindeer as students at Eric Langton Elementary held a Christmas concert on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Family pleads again for witnesses in B.C. man's hit-and-run death
Child development centre still homeless

