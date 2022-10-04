Similar Coffee with a Cop events have taken place in the past in other RCMP branches, with overwhelming positive feedback from the communities. (BlackPress file photo)

Chat with a cop over a cup of coffee in Maple Ridge

Coffee with a Cop will have Ridge Meadows RCMP officers at The Nut on Oct. 5

On Wednesday morning (Oct. 5), locals will have the chance to sit down and talk with members of Ridge Meadows RCMP as part of the Coffee with a Cop event.

Const. Julie Klaussner, media relations officer for Ridge Meadows RCMP, explained that this event is meant to provide faces to the local law enforcement presence and strengthen the bond between the RCMP and residents of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

“It is an opportunity to interact in an informal, casual way and get to know or humanize the people behind the badge,” said Klaussner.

Officers and crime prevention employees will be seated at The Nut, a coffee shop in Maple Ridge, where they will be available to speak to whoever wants to engage with them.

Residents are encouraged to ask about anything RCMP-related that they’ve been wanting to know more about.

“There will be opportunities to get information on block watch, community programs, and volunteer opportunities,” said Klaussner.

Free coffee will be provided to those participating in the event, and the RCMP is asking the public to bring their favourite coffee mug as a means to be more eco-friendly.

Klaussner explained that the Ridge Meadows RCMP plans to do other similar events at various Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows locations in the future.

Coffee with a Cop is scheduled to take place on Oct. 5 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Nut, located at 104 – 22638 119 Ave.

