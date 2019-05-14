FILE - In this May 2, 2018, file photo, Chelsea Manning attends a discussion at the media convention “Republica” in Berlin. Former Army intelligence analyst Manning has been released from a northern Virginia jail after a two-month stay for refusing to testify to a grand jury. Manning was released Thursday, May 9, 2019, from the Alexandria jail after 62 days of confinement on civil contempt charges after she refused to answer questions to a federal grand jury investigating WikiLeaks. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)

Chelsea Manning memoir coming in winter of 2020

Manning was sentenced to 35 years, but was released in May 2017

Chelsea Manning, the former Army intelligence analyst jailed for leaking government documents, has a book deal.

Farrar, Straus and Giroux announced this week that Manning’s memoir, currently untitled, will come out next winter. According to the publisher, Manning, 31, will write about her childhood and military service, about why she decided to send hundreds of thousands of classified materials to WikiLeaks, and about her life as a trans woman.

Manning was sentenced to 35 years, but was released in May 2017 after President Barack Obama commuted her time in prison. Recently, she was jailed for two months for refusing to answer a grand jury’s questions about WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

READ MORE: Chelsea Manning doc debuts with its subject imprisoned again

READ MORE: U.S. charges Wikileaks’ Assange with conspiring with Manning

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
U.S. man to stand trial on claims he flushed grandparents’ ashes
Next story
Canada’s chief of defence summoned to cabinet meeting in wake of Norman case

Just Posted

UPDATE: Three bears killed in Maple Ridge this spring

And six so far in region; homeowners asked to remove attractants

Smoother sidewalk for Maple Ridge bridge

Repairs under way for 10-year-old Golden Ears

Busy weekend of camping in Golden Ears Provincial Park

Campgrounds at Alouette Lake fully booked, more being created

Maple Ridge downtown association hands out favourite business awards

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News wins in trades and services category.

Public will have say on route to 256th Street

Maple Ridge council update on Abernethy extension

B.C. holding public inquiry to track rise of money laundering

Judge to head probe into criminal activity in real estate, drugs

Bucks stop Raptors 108-100 in series opener

Milwaukee takes 1-0 leads in NBA’s Eastern Conference final

Over 100 people fall ill in norovirus outbreak at two Richmond hotels

VCH said they have not determined the cause of the outbreak

MPs condemn B.C. RCMP interrogation of Indigenous girl who reported sex assault

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale calls the interrogation techniques shown in the video ‘abhorrent’

Looking forward to money laundering probe, Rich Coleman says

B.C. Liberal MLA has faced accusations he didn’t do enough

Two pillows, ‘Magic Wand’ vibrator at centre of B.C. civil dispute between exes

Whether the items were gifted under Canadian law or not main argument in Civil Resolution Tribunal case

Carfentanil, an opioid more toxic than fentanyl, linked to more deaths in B.C.: Coroner

There were 64 deaths linked to carfentanil in the first quarter of 2019, compared to 35 in all of 2018

Richmond woman dies with husband and brother in Alaska float plane crash

The float planes collided Monday near the southeast Alaska town of Ketchikan.

B.C.’s role should be considered in guard’s alleged sexual assault of inmates: lawyer

Two men have accused a prison guard of sexually assaulting them in the 1980s

Most Read