Almost 400 new child care spaces for the Fraser Valley. (Thinkstock Image)

Almost 400 new child care spaces for the Fraser Valley. (Thinkstock Image)

Child-care spaces boosted by provincial fund across the Fraser Valley

400 licensed child-care spaces coming for Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Mission, and Maple Ridge families

It’s part of an economic recovery strategy to get Fraser Valley parents – particularly women – back to work or school.

Childcare BC New Spaces Fund is creating almost 400 licensed child care spaces in Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Mission and Maple Ridge.

“These new child care spaces for families in the Fraser Valley are bringing us one step closer to delivering the quality, affordable and inclusive child care that all B.C. families deserve,” said Katrina Chen, minister of state for child care.

“Child care for families is key to B.C.’s economic recovery, and these new spaces will make it easier for parents, especially mothers who have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, to return to work or school.”

It’s credited as the “fastest creation of child care spaces” in the province’s history, and part of the September 2020 milestone that marked more than 20,000 new spaces funded in just over two years.

“These new child-care spaces will be a wonderful resource for families as the Fraser Valley’s population continues to grow,” said Chilliwack MLA Dan Coulter in a March 3 release.

“We know that having accessible and available child care is a top priority for British Columbians, and that’s why it’s important that we’re seeing new spaces open up in communities across the province.”

Six projects under the New Spaces Fund will see a total of 380 child care seats created in Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Mission and Maple Ridge.

• Abbotsford – 143 spaces

• Chilliwack – 138 spaces

• Mission – 42 spaces

• Maple Ridge – 57 spaces

“The district is very pleased to collaborate with the province and Mission Association for Community Living in providing much needed preschool and after-school child care spaces in our community,” said Danny Plecas, acting mayor, District of Mission. “Time and time again, we hear the lack of spaces is a limiting factor in allowing parents to return to meaningful employment. This funding will be of great benefit to many families in Mission.”

READ MORE: Child care fund is aimed at quick action

READ MORE: National child care program would ‘pay for itself’

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
jfeinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. teacher transferred then suspended after students report feeling ‘scared, nervous’
Next story
Most B.C. adults could get their first COVID vaccine shot by July: health officials

Just Posted

Almost 400 new child care spaces for the Fraser Valley. (Thinkstock Image)
Child-care spaces boosted by provincial fund across the Fraser Valley

400 licensed child-care spaces coming for Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Mission, and Maple Ridge families

Police seized drugs and a makeshift garrote. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Special to The News) Police seized drugs and a makeshift garrote. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge police arrest man with drugs, strangling weapon

Ridge Meadows RCMP street team stopped suspect for driving while prohibited

First responders were called to the 24600-block of 100th Avenue in Maple Ridge around 8:15 p.m on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 to crash. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to The News)
Rollover crash in Maple Ridge sends 17-year-old to hospital

First responders were called to the Albion neighbourhood Tuesday night

Food For The Soul Project Society raised $4,960 during the Coldest Night of the Year event on Feb. 20. (Coldest Night of the Year/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge charity raises thousands at Coldest Night of the Year walk

Food For The Soul Project Society raised $4,960 for their food program

COVID-19. (Pixabay)
Seven Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows schools exposed to COVID-19 in two weeks

Fairview elementary most recently added to list

Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about phase two in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan as Premier John Horgan and Minister Arian Dix look on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 438 new COVID cases, 2 deaths; Dr. Henry defends vaccine plan

Long-term care outbreaks are decreasing

A vial of Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is pictured at a family doctor office, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 in Paris. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP -Christophe Ena
Trudeau ‘optimistic’ that timeline for rollout of COVID vaccines can be accelerated

Canada set to receive more than 6M COVID-19 vaccine dose than initially expected, by end of March

BC Human Rights Tribunal. (The Canadian Press)
Human rights tribunal rejects complaint against Surrey brewery

Tribunal dismisses former worker’s claim he was bullied because of his ethnicity

Beginning late Tuesday, anti-pipeline protesters blocked the intersection of Hastings Street and Clark Drive in Vancouver. (Instagram/Braidedwarriors)
Demonstrators block key access to Vancouver port over jail for pipeline protester

They group is protesting a 90-day jail sentence handed to a fellow anti-pipeline protester

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Black bear cubs Athena and Jordan look on from their enclosure at the North Island Wildlife Recovery Association in Errington, B.C., on July 8, 2015. Conservation Officer Bryce Casavant won the hearts of animal lovers when he opted not to shoot the baby bears in July after their mother was destroyed for repeatedly raiding homes near Port Hardy, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. conservation officer who refused to kill 2 bear cubs still fighting to return to work

‘This is way beyond two bear cubs at this time.’

Langley RCMP will be collecting donations for the local food bank at the Willoughby Town Centre parking lot (20678 Willoughby Town Centre Drive near the Royal Bank) on Saturday Dec. 19 from noon till 4 p.m. (file)
Vancouver police rammed with car while passenger arrested for alleged fraudulent food order

Two officers are in stable condition, suffering with soft tissue injuries following the incident

A discarded blue surgical mask is shown hanging in a bush in Montreal, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
B.C. RMT suspended for not wearing a mask after confirmed by undercover clients

College of Massage Therapists has 5 open files, said suspension necessary to protect public

(Black Press Media files)
Alleged robber leaves wallet at crime scene, leading Vancouver police straight to his home

Suspect had allegedly pointed a gun at his victim

Most Read