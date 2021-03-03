Child-care spaces boosted by provincial fund across the Fraser Valley

Almost 400 new child care spaces for the Fraser Valley. (Thinkstock Image)

It’s part of an economic recovery strategy to get Fraser Valley parents – particularly women – back to work or school.

Childcare BC New Spaces Fund is creating almost 400 licensed child care spaces in Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Mission and Maple Ridge.

“These new child care spaces for families in the Fraser Valley are bringing us one step closer to delivering the quality, affordable and inclusive child care that all B.C. families deserve,” said Katrina Chen, minister of state for child care.

“Child care for families is key to B.C.’s economic recovery, and these new spaces will make it easier for parents, especially mothers who have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, to return to work or school.”

It’s credited as the “fastest creation of child care spaces” in the province’s history, and part of the September 2020 milestone that marked more than 20,000 new spaces funded in just over two years.

“These new child-care spaces will be a wonderful resource for families as the Fraser Valley’s population continues to grow,” said Chilliwack MLA Dan Coulter in a March 3 release.

“We know that having accessible and available child care is a top priority for British Columbians, and that’s why it’s important that we’re seeing new spaces open up in communities across the province.”

Six projects under the New Spaces Fund will see a total of 380 child care seats created in Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Mission and Maple Ridge.

• Abbotsford – 143 spaces

• Chilliwack – 138 spaces

• Mission – 42 spaces

• Maple Ridge – 57 spaces

“The district is very pleased to collaborate with the province and Mission Association for Community Living in providing much needed preschool and after-school child care spaces in our community,” said Danny Plecas, acting mayor, District of Mission. “Time and time again, we hear the lack of spaces is a limiting factor in allowing parents to return to meaningful employment. This funding will be of great benefit to many families in Mission.”

