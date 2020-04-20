McCurdy Road and Hollywood Road intersection just after 2 p.m. on April 19, 2020. (Contributed)

Child dies after being struck by vehicle in Kelowna

The collision occurred in the 500 blocks of McCurdy Road just after 2:45 p.m. on April 19

The Kelowna RCMP are investigating the death of a young child who died after being struck by a vehicle on Sunday afternoon.

On April 19, just after 2:45 p.m., the Kelowna RCMP responded to a call from the BC Emergency Health Services regarding a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian in the 500 blocks of McCurdy Road in Kelowna.

The pedestrian, a young child, has since been pronounced dead.

The scene of the crash remained cordoned off while investigators were on scene identifying potential witnesses while reviewing surveillance footage to determine the cause of the collision.

“This is a tragic incident, and our condolences are with the family of the deceased,” said cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP.

“We are asking anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward and speak with us.”

READ MORE: COSAR rescues two ATVers from Kettle Valley Railway

The Kelowna RCMP and The Integrated Collision Analyst Reconstruction Service (ICARS) are conducting a thorough investigation. No further information is being released at this time.

The BC Coroners Service has been notified and is investigating the circumstances surrounding the child’s sudden death.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

READ MORE: #loveisgreaterthancovid19: Kelowna family shows support for those battling COVID-19

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

RCMP

