The incident occurred just before 5 p.m. on 204th Street.

The girl was hit by a car backing out of a driveway. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

An eight-year-old girl was struck by a car in west Maple Ridge in the early evening Wednesday.

The incident occurred just before 5 p.m. on 204th Street, near 123rd Avenue.

Police and paramedics responded. The girl had been riding her bike and was struck by a car backing out of a driveway, according to reports.

The girl was conscious and taken to an ambulance, complaining of lower abdominal pain.