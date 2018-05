Police are reminding parents to keep windows locked and secure

A two-year-old boy was taken to hospital Sunday, but suffered only minor injuries after falling out of a second-storey window.

A two-year-old boy was fortunate to not have been seriously hurt Sunday after falling out of a second-storey window.

Crews were called to the Chehalis Drive home in Abbotsford just after 5 p.m. They arrived to find the children on concrete eight feet below the window. He was crying and alert, and taken to hospital for observation.

Police say the child suffered only very minor injuries, and are reminding parents to keep windows locked and secure.