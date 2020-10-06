Desmond Devnich, former constituency assistant to Chilliwack MLA John Martin, pleaded guilty to two counts of breach of trust in provincial court on Oct. 6, 2020 for stealing thousands of dollars from the constituency office. (LinkedIn)

Chilliwack MLA’s former constituency assistant pleads guilty to breach of trust

Desmond Devnich stole thousands of dollars from John Martin’s constituency office

Incumbent Chilliwack provincial election candidate John Martin’s former constituency assistant pleaded guilty in provincial court on Tuesday to stealing thousands of dollars from the constituency office.

Desmond Michael Devnich was with his lawyer Martin Finch appearing by telephone in courtroom 204 on Oct. 6, 2020 to plead guilty to two counts of breach of trust by a public officer.

In reading the charges to Devnich, Judge Dawn Boblin said the first breach of trust involved email transferring funds from constituency bank accounts between July 2013 and February 2017. The second breach of trust involved Devnich’s unauthorized use of a constituency credit card between September 2013 and November 2015.

In accepting his plea, the Boblin asked Devnich if he understood the consequences of pleading guilty, and if he was making the plea voluntarily.

“I’m entering these pleas independently,” the 30-year-old told the court.

Devnich was also charged with overlapping counts of fraud over $5,000, charges that were dropped after he entered the guilty pleas.

Under section 122 of the criminal code, breach of trust by a public officer is an indictable offence a conviction for which comes with a term of imprisonment up to five years.

Martin is the BC Liberal incumbent candidate for the Oct. 24 provincial election, having served as MLA for the riding of Chilliwack since 2013.

In March 2017, Martin told reporters in Victoria that the funds were discovered missing during an implementation of a new system. He said he met with the employee who admitted he had misappropriated the funds, and he was fired.

• READ MORE: Chilliwack MLA John Martin’s constituency assistant fired after admitting to misappropriating money

• READ MORE: Chilliwack MLA’s former constituency assistant charged with fraud, breach of trust

“I’m profoundly disappointed in what has happened as I believe we have an obligation to wisely manage taxpayer money,” Martin told the Progress via telephone from Victoria in 2017.

Prior to that, but connected to the new system, Victoria-Swan Lake MLA Rob Fleming similarly discovered money missing from his constituency office. Fleming’s constituency assistant pleaded guilty to fraud over $5,000 in October 2016.

Special Prosecutor Robin McFee approved the charges to Devnich in September 2019, more than two years after he was fired by Martin.

The details of the case have not yet come out in court, but there are allegations that the amount of money allegedly stolen is substantially higher than the $5,000 threshold for the charges he faces.

The case is next in court on Oct. 13 to fix a date for a sentencing hearing.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
paul.henderson@theprogress.com

@PeeJayAitch
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Courtcrime

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Wilkinson says a Liberal government would end ICBC monopoly
Next story
Man sentenced for Abbotsford incident in which pepper-sprayed officer shot assailant

Just Posted

Maple Ridge man, 45, dies at scene of Golden Ears Bridge crash

Police are asking for dashboard camera footage of Oct. 2 incident

Wilkinson says a Liberal government would end ICBC monopoly

Announcement made in key battleground riding of Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Tuesday morning

RCMP investigating Tuesday morning vehicle incident in Maple Ridge

No injuries were reported

BC Liberal leader campaigns in Maple Ridge

Andrew Wilkinson will be joined by local candidates Tuesday

Split decision: Maple Ridge council deals with two retail cannabis stores

The Muse goes to public hearing, Chronic Cannabis’ application raised questions

Weekend sees 358 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths in B.C.

There have been 9,739 test-positive cases in B.C. since January

Fort St. John man wanted on 65 charges is arrested in Abbotsford

Darcy Peter Bailey, 48, was wanted mainly for weapons offences

Man sentenced for Abbotsford incident in which pepper-sprayed officer shot assailant

Two men were charged after incident outside of Cabela’s in September

Chilliwack MLA’s former constituency assistant pleads guilty to breach of trust

Desmond Devnich stole thousands of dollars from John Martin’s constituency office

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Crown seeks 3 years for former Cloverdale youth pastor convicted of sexual assault

Samuel Emerson was found guilty in November 2019, defense argues for two-year term

B.C. VOTES 2020: NDP launches platform with more borrowing

News COVID-19 payments up to $1,000 per household

BC Ferries asks travellers to spread out on vessels during a busy long weekend

Customers warned of sailing waits during peak travel times

Most Read