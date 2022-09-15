Flags are flying at half mast as the nation mourns Queen Elizabeth II. (City of Maple Ridge/Special to The News)

City halls closed in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows on Monday

Offices will close to observe National Day of Mourning for Queen Elizabeth II

City halls in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows will be closed on Monday, Sept. 19 to observe the National Day of Mourning in honour of Queen Elizabeth II.

This coincides with Her Majesty’s funeral in London, England and the end of the official period of mourning in Canada.

The Greg Moore Youth Centre and Maple Ridge Leisure will maintain regular Monday hours, and registered programs will proceed as scheduled.

The Pitt Meadows Family Recreation Centre fitness area will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. All gymnasium and fitness classes are cancelled on Monday.

Schools in School District 42 will also be closed on the day.

The National Day of Mourning is an opportunity for Canadians to commemorate Her Majesty. It has been designated a holiday for public service employees of both the federal and provincial governments and other employers have been encouraged to recognize the day.

Flags at all civic facilities will remain at half-mast until the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 20, at which time they will be returned to their normal position.

Queen Elizabeth II was the longest-reigning monarch in British history, and was also head of state for Canada for 70 years, since 1952. Maple Ridge citizens looking to sign the book of condolences and who are unable to go to Vancouver can sign the online book at canada.ca

maple ridgePitt MeadowsRoyal family

