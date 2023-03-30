(L-R) Councillors Jenny Tan, Sunny Schiller, Ahmed Yousef, Mayor Dan Ruimy, Onyeka Dozie, Judy Dueck, and Korleen Carreras all wore Ridge Meadows Rustlers jerseys during the March 28 council meeting. (City of Maple Ridge/Special to The News)

(L-R) Councillors Jenny Tan, Sunny Schiller, Ahmed Yousef, Mayor Dan Ruimy, Onyeka Dozie, Judy Dueck, and Korleen Carreras all wore Ridge Meadows Rustlers jerseys during the March 28 council meeting. (City of Maple Ridge/Special to The News)

City of Maple Ridge declares this Kraft Hockeyville Week

Public voting for national contest starts on Friday at 6 a.m.

The City of Maple Ridge has now declared this week as 2023 Kraft Hockeyville Week.

In addition to wearing Ridge Meadows Rustlers jerseys during the March 28 council meeting, the mayor and councillors also decided to designate this as Kraft Hockeyville Week and change city hall’s lighting to red in support of Planet Ice and the Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey Association.

For the first time ever, Maple Ridge has made it into the top four finalists of the annual contest, with the local Planet Ice arena fighting for the first-place prize of $250,000 for arena upgrades and being the host of an NHL pre-season game.

“This win would mean so much for everyone who uses our arenas, especially the thousands of youth who play here and their friends and family who come to cheer them on,” said Mayor Ruimy.

“Any investment in our youth is an investment in our community. We’re asking everyone to vote as often as they can. Let’s win this Maple Ridge!”

Public voting for the Kraft Hockeyville contest will start at 6 a.m. on March 31 and will go until 2 p.m. on April 1.

Voting can be done by visiting https://hockeyville.kraftcanada.ca/.

