City of Maple Ridge warns of continuing high flows in Alouette River

Flows in the South Alouette River will continue to be much larger than normal as Hydro drains the reservoir. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Although the flood danger has passed, the City of Maple Ridge is warning residents to stay clear of the fast-flowing South Alouette River.

BC Hydro has lifted their flood warning for the South Alouette River, but stream flows will continue to be high in the coming days as a controlled release continues to bring the reservoir down to seasonal norms, says the city. The water in Alouette Lake had been free flowing overtop the dam. The river flow rates and volumes remain high.

“Please stay clear of the water and be careful of your pets who may get caught in the current,” advises city hall.

The city also warned about snow, noting the weekend weather forecast is for a chance of snow and rain with Sunday being the day where there might be some accumulations.

“Conditions tend to vary in our community based on elevation, so we’re reminding everyone to be prepared, remember to shovel your sidewalks and slow down and drive for the road conditions,” said a city release. “Our crews are ready and we will be out salting roads in anticipation of the weather and ready to deploy our snow plows as required. Follow the latest weather forecast on your favourite app or radio station to keep up to date. Stay safe everyone.”

