City of Pitt Meadows examining the possibility of fish friendly pumps for Kennedy Road station

Fish friendly pumps costs double the amount of conventional pumps

The City of Pitt Meadows is exploring options to replace pumps at the Kennedy Road Pump Station with fish friendly ones.

However, a fish friendly pump costs $1,245,000 compared to a typical submersible pump at $535,000.

Installation costs are expected to be in between $600,000 to $800,000.

Mayor John Becker said that the need for a new pump station is not open for debate.

“The pumps themselves are very old, parts are very difficult to obtain and sometimes we have to get them machined, which, of course, is an expensive and time consuming process,” he said.

Becker added that the pumps are not energy efficient and the building, as well, is not seismically sound.

There are five factors that have to be considered, Becker said, when considering the Katzie Slough and pump station.

Drainage from an emergency perspective is the first priority of the station. Then there is irrigation water for farmers, the Katzie First Nation eco-cultural values for the slough, the recreational value of the slough and possible salmon habitat.

Currently, there is no requirement to provide for fish passage if the pumps are merely repaired or replaced, only if a new pump station is to be constructed.

The Kennedy Road Pump Station already has floodgates that do allow for the passage of fish, depending on tidal conditions and water levels in the slough.

The city will look at applying for grants, particularly in partnership with the Katzie First Nation, as well as working with senior governments and agencies to find money for the project.

Becker wants to determine the approach to the pump replacement in time for proper business planning in the fall.

“The question is going to become, do we absolutely need to replace the pumps and the pump station and how do we mitigate the costs of what would be a fish friendly pump,” said Becker.

Previous story
VIDEO: Raccoon gang blamed for dozens of Abbotsford cat deaths and injuries
Next story
Maple Ridge naturopath loses licence over illicit cosmetic injections

Just Posted

‘Homelessness is a housing issue’

Mayoral candidate Ernie Daykin and Coun. Craig Speirs weigh in on what has happened in Surrey

Sinkhole closes highway lane in Pitt Meadows

More information Thursday once crews complete assessment in daylight.

Pickup in Maple Ridge park problem parked

Anonymous donor stepped in to save the day

Bell won’t seek third term on Maple Ridge council

Leaving to start own consulting company.

Letter: ‘Airport is owned by all of us’

Society should purchase back hangar building.

Video of grizzly bears chasing black bear near Alberta highway goes viral

Thousands watch viral video of mother bear, her three cubs chasing a black bear near Grande Prairie

BC mental health clubhouse – paired with shooting range – shuts down in less than a week

Health authority does about-face after unrelated $628k fine from WorkSafeBC

Federal NDP leader talks DFO, Greyhound, tariffs at 1st of 4-day B.C. tour

Jagmeet Singh was in Terrace Wednesday with Skeena-Bulkley Valley NDP MP Nathan Cullen

B.C. man, 71, builds bike that can glide along unused railroad

Island Corridor Foundation says rail use not permitted on active railroad

RCMP teddy bear from B.C. looks forward to cross-Canada travels

Police asking public to help document Nanaimo Bear’s journey via Twitter and Facebook

Credit, debit card skimmers found in SkyTrain ticket machines: Transit Police

Transit Police said three machines were found in stations along the Canada Line

Tiny tremors causing Vancouver Island to move away from B.C. mainland

When the North American plate moves, energy is released and causes a shift to the west

Alberta man missing on B.C. river found dead

Body found on July 11 after going missing on July 7

Mick Jagger went to see England and England lost, again

Ironically Jagger released a song last year titled “England Lost” which was about watching England play soccer

Most Read