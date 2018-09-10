New banners will be brightening up downtown streets. (Contributed)

City selects natural Maple Ridge as theme for new street banners

Four new designs being installed now downtown

New banners will be brightening up Maple Ridge’s downtown streets.

The city held its 2018 Street Banner Design Contest in the spring, asking people to submit their designs for street banners. The theme was that Maple Ridge is rich in natural assets and surrounded by nature from mountains to rivers and streams and parks. More than 70 entries were received by the city in the contest.

Four people had their designs selected: Annika Laundrup, Keira Vlek, Norma Jean Phillips and Liliana Rincon.

The banners are currently being installed on downtown poles, where they’ll be for the next year.

Honourable mentions go to Rohann Chassay, Marlowe K. Evans, Cindy Johnston, Shay Joseph, April Lacheur and Willa Ludeman.

