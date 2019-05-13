More signs and education will get out the message to leash pets. (THE NEWS/files)

City tries to put leash on loose dogs

Maple Ridge doing more enforcement

The City of Maple Ridge and the local SPCA are stepping up enforcement and education, trying to get people to leash their dogs on trails along the Alouette River.

Fred Armstrong, with the city, said the municipality and SPCA have been getting complaints from people about dogs running off leash as sunny weather brings more walkers, horseback riders, hikers and bikers on to the trails.

Most dog owners are responsible and keep their dogs leashed on the trail network, Armstrong said.

“There are some dog owners who have been ignoring the rules related to having dogs on leash and the city has recently installed new and additional signage to ensure that the bylaws are known and better educate the trail users,” he added.

Three more signs have been put up trails north of the Maple Ridge Equi-Sports Centre to increase awareness about the rules. Signs are already in place for other trails.

As well, two SPCA animal control officers will be conducting regular patrols of the dikes and all parks in Maple Ridge. While making their rounds, officers will educate the public, and issue verbal and written warnings, up to and including tickets. Fines range from $50 to $500, depending on the violation.

Armstrong said the approach will be to speak to dog owners and let them know about the bylaw, rather than issuing fines.

“We will continue to monitor the situation to determine if additional resources are required,” Armstrong said.

Maple Ridge will be posting reminders on its website and on social media to remind residents about leashing regulations. All dogs must be licensed and leashed in Maple Ridge, with the exception of designated and signed off-leash dog parks.

Off-leash dog parks in Maple Ridge:

• Albion Fairgrounds, 23448 – 105th Ave.;

• Maple Ridge Upper Park, 13165 – 236th St.;

• Jerry Sulina Park, 210th Street and 132nd Avenue;

• Westview Park, 20950 Wicklund Ave.;

• Hammond Dog off-leash area, 20015 Wharf St.

In Pitt Meadows, some parts of the multi-use trails along the Pitt River are deemed off-leash, starting north of Old Dewdney Trunk Road. Pitt Meadows also has off-leash areas in Hoffmann Park and North Bonson Park, otherwise, dogs have to be on a leash.


pmelnychuk@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Victoria’s Hannah Day, 9, tragically dies after battling cancer
Next story
Man charged after dog stabbed in Vancouver street

Just Posted

Second Maple Ridge summer protest over housing

Concerned about Burnett Street project

City tries to put leash on loose dogs

Maple Ridge doing more enforcement

VIDEO: Thousands flock to Art Studio Tour this Mother’s Day weekend

Typically the tour sees around 1,500 visitors

Maple Ridge doctor receives award for excellence by the BCCFP

The B.C. College of Family Physicians has been recognising family doctors with the award since 2014

78th annual Pitt Meadows Day in need of volunteers

Also looking for parade floats, field exhibitors and food vendors

Legendary actress and singer Doris Day dead at 97

In recent years, Day had been an animal rights advocate

Community ‘rattled’ after 666 scrawled all over B.C. Catholic church

Damage discovered on St. Joseph’s Catholic Parish on Sunday morning

Man charged after Surrey teen girl found in torched-out SUV

Teen’s body found in 18700-block of 24 Avenue in August 2017

150 workers laid off with Tolko mill closure in Quesnel

Log costs, weak lumber markets and the impact of wildfires stated as primary reasons for closure

RCMP patrol school grounds after third threat in a week in northwest B.C.

Multiple threats, later deemed to be low-risk, were made at schools in Terrace and Kitimat

Man charged after dog stabbed in Vancouver street

Copper and his owner were walking in Kitsilano when a man allegedly approached them

B.C.’s new union rules could create ‘battle zone’ in big construction

Raids expected as independent unions begin work on pipelines, LNG

Victoria’s Hannah Day, 9, tragically dies after battling cancer

‘Life will never be the same. She deserved a beautiful life and it was cut short’

Wildfire east of Kamloops now estimated at 19 hectares

The human-caused blaze is officially deemed out of control

Most Read