The vehicle struck the barrier in the westbound lanes of Lougheed Highway

The Ridge Meadows RCMP and Maple Ridge Fire Department attend to a single vehicle accident on Lougheed Highway Sunday afternoon. (Colleen Flanagan)

A pickup truck with collector plates has hit a barrier along Lougheed Highway Sunday afternoon.

The call came in just before 2 p.m. that the classic Chevrolet had hit the barrier in the westbound lanes of Lougheed Highway by Tamarack Lane.

Currently Lougheed Highway westbound is reduced to one lane.

One patient was still in the vehicle when emergency services arrived on scene.

• More to come