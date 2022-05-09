Coastal GasLink has received a second fine for erosion and sediment control violations. (Coastal GasLink photo)

Coastal GasLink has received a second fine for erosion and sediment control violations. (Coastal GasLink photo)

Coastal GasLink receives second fine for erosion control violations

Several inspection by Environmental Assessment Office found non-compliance with EA certificate

Coastal GasLink (CGL) has been issued its second fine this year for erosion and sediment control issues.

In a press release this afternoon (May 9), the B.C. Environmental Assessment Office (EAO) said the $107,000 administrative penalty is an escalation of enforcement measures following a previous fine of $72,500 (in February), 16 orders and 37 warnings related to erosion control since the project began in 2019.

“Several inspections between October 2021 and April 2022 in various locations along the construction right-of-way found ongoing non-compliance related to erosion and sediment control,” the release stated.

The company’s EA certificate, which CGL received in 2014, requires an environmental management plan “to protect sensitive wetlands and waterways from sediment caused by erosion that can negatively impact water quality and fish habitat.”

READ MORE: Coastal GasLink replaces a pipeline contractor

Recently, the company reported it had reached 100 per cent completion on two segments of its 670-kilometre route from the gas fields of northeast B.C. to the LNG Canada facility in Prince Rupert. The pipeline is fully installed in Section 1 west of Dawson Creek and Section 4 north of Prince George, CGL said May 2.

The EAO did not disclose where along the pipeline route it had found non-compliance issues.

Late in April, the company announced it had replaced one of its prime contractors on Section 7 of the route, which runs from south of Houston to north of Morice Lake.

CGL has yet to respond to a request for comment by Black Press Media.


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: 2022 PNE Prize Home ready for occupancy in Langley
Next story
B.C. pilot involved in Ontario plane crash reported for improper registration: instructor

Just Posted

Maple Ridge Fire and Rescue responded to fatal car crash Saturday evening in Whonnock. (The News files)
One killed in Maple Ridge crash

The West Coast Express will not run Train 4 on Monday night and Tuesday morning. (The News files)
West Coast Express cancels one train on Monday night, Tuesday morning

The Haney Farmers Market is open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Farmers market season begins in Maple Ridge with 1,800 visitors

Langley’s Tiffany Orr recently captured this shot of tranquility on the water, while kayaking on Pitt Lake. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Paddling on Pitt Lake