The Lower Mainland can expect arctic air and gusty winds to blanket the region in the coming week, with cold temperatures and wind chills forecast until late early February. /File Photo

The Lower Mainland can expect arctic air and gusty winds to blanket the region in the coming week, with cold temperatures and wind chills forecast until late early February. /File Photo

Cold weather and strong winds to hit Lower Mainland

Temperatures are expected to fall five to 10 degrees below normal before rising late next week

Cold, wintry weather is once again forecast for the Lower Mainland in the coming week.

According to a special weather statement from Environment Canada, cold air and gusty winds are predicted for most of B.C with temperatures dropping five to 10 degrees below normal across Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

Starting overnight on Friday, arctic air will envelop B.C. with a major shift in temperature from the usually-mild January. Gusty winds will accompany the cold air and the wind chill will make it feel even colder.

Outflow winds will spread to the Fraser Valley on Saturday night (Jan. 28).

“Temperatures are expected to gradually rise late next week, in early February,” the statement read. “However, there remains significant uncertainty on the timing of a return to seasonal temperatures.”

@dillon_white
dillon.white@missioncityrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Weather

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Pressure builds for Canada to send tanks to Ukraine after Germany gives OK
Next story
Eby’s 100-day action plan gets mixed grade ahead of B.C. budget

Just Posted

North Fraser Therapeutic Riding Association is looking for volunteers. (The News files)
Volunteers needed for equine therapy at Maple Ridge riding association

Golden Ears Mountains (Special to The News)
Caution warned with increased avalanche hazard in Golden Ears

The Lower Mainland can expect arctic air and gusty winds to blanket the region in the coming week, with cold temperatures and wind chills forecast until late early February. /File Photo
Cold weather and strong winds to hit Lower Mainland

Lucia Karli (middle) led the Marauders in scoring with 17 points during the semi-finals game against R.E. Mountain. (Patrick Bartolo/Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows Marauders take down cross-town rivals in final game of senior girls tournament