Canadian Press

Cold weather threatens NYE in Ottawa

Cold weather threatens plans for Canada 150 closing on Parliament Hill

Mother Nature drowned out Canada Day on Parliament Hill and now she’s doing her best to freeze out New Year’s Eve.

Andrew Campbell, the senior executive director in charge of the Canada 150 secretariat, said a decision will be made very shortly on whether to cancel events planned for Dec. 31.

RELATED: Lower Mainland braces for winter storms, freezing rain

Organizers say they are checking the forecast every hour hoping to see some improvement but the polar vortex that has turned Ottawa into a living icicle shows no sign of lifting until at least January 2.

Campbell said with the current forecast offering up temperatures close to -28 Celsius with 15 km/hour winds fireworks and a multimedia light show might not be able to continue.

Campbell said he doesn’t want a situation where the equipment doesn’t work or fireworks sputter and die because of the cold and people need to be given the information in time to make their own call about what to do.

RELATED: Newfoundland hit by winter storm

The weather has already forced the cancellation of youth hockey games on the Parliament Hill Canada 150 skating rink but Campbell said public skating continues.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Founder of ‘Hope After Stroke’ group pleads for help after funding loss

Just Posted

Maple Ridge theatre company is on the move

Theatre in the Country is on the hunt for a new home

Thousands without power due to winter storm in Fraser Valley

Close to 9,000 customers are without power, BC Hydro says

Donors come forward with funds for students

More school meals at Maple Ridge secondary

Hit and run sends Maple Ridge man to hospital

Gerald Boyer was hit on Christmas day crossing 216 Street along Dewdney Trunk Road

Ridge Meadows recyclers have some post-Christmas ideas

Follow some basic advice to have a green holiday season

UPDATED: Fire call at Maple Ridge homeless camp

Emergency responders rush to Anita Place Tent City

5 to start your day

Thousands without power in the Fraser Valley, one tent destroyed in Maple Ridge fire and more

First Nations look to grow marijuana industry for economic highs

Indigenous Roots growing facility in the works, to be built in Armstrong

Staying warm a challenge for Canadian juniors in outdoor game

Canada to face off against the USA at 3 p.m. Friday at the NFL Buffalo Bills’ New Era Field

Great deals lead to worse treatment for customer service workers: study

New psychological study looks at the implications of a bargain-hunting mentality

Thousands without power due to winter storm in Fraser Valley

Close to 9,000 customers are without power, BC Hydro says

10-year-old boy still missing after car plunges into B.C. lake

RCMP Underwater Recovery Team and search and rescue members are searching the waters after accident

Court document reveals bitter custody battle over sisters killed in Oak Bay

Chloe and Aubrey Berry were found dead in a Vancouver Island apartment

Founder of ‘Hope After Stroke’ group pleads for help after funding loss

Donation shortage from Good Times Cruise-In will force stroke recovery group to cut its services

Most Read