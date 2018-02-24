Coldest Night a record fundraiser in Maple Ridge

The Coldest Night of the Year event sees participants collect pledges walk through Maple Ridge, and then enjoy chili and music back at the Salvation Army building. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

The Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser was closing in on its $25,000 goal as walkers hit the streets on Saturday night in Maple Ridge.

But the fundraiser for the Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries had already hit a new record of $23,000.

Executive Director Darrell Pilgrim said it was a great event, that brings the community together to address the issue of homelessness.

The top team was the Ice Cold Chili Walkers, named for both the temperature and the bean dish the walkers eat at the end of the route, as they listen to local entertainers back at the Sally Anne.

That team, captained by Jason Carlaw, raised $6,101. In second place was Will Walk for Change, and captain Leoni Anderson’s team raised 3,373. In first place was the SA Ridge Meadows Walkers captained by Belinda Carlaw at 3,116.

Those who raised enough earned themselves a Coldest Night of the Year toque.

The money raised will be used for Ridge Meadows Ministries programs that support individuals and families in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows struggling with poverty, addictions, mental illness, hunger and housing. Social services programs we offer include a community meal program serving 10,000 meals to over 600 individuals monthly, as well as shelter for 60 people each night, summer camps and school lunches.