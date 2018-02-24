The Coldest Night of the Year event sees participants collect pledges walk through Maple Ridge, and then enjoy chili and music back at the Salvation Army building. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Coldest Night a record fundraiser in Maple Ridge

Salvation Army hopes to reach goal of $25,ooo

The Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser was closing in on its $25,000 goal as walkers hit the streets on Saturday night in Maple Ridge.

But the fundraiser for the Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries had already hit a new record of $23,000.

Executive Director Darrell Pilgrim said it was a great event, that brings the community together to address the issue of homelessness.

The top team was the Ice Cold Chili Walkers, named for both the temperature and the bean dish the walkers eat at the end of the route, as they listen to local entertainers back at the Sally Anne.

That team, captained by Jason Carlaw, raised $6,101. In second place was Will Walk for Change, and captain Leoni Anderson’s team raised 3,373. In first place was the SA Ridge Meadows Walkers captained by Belinda Carlaw at 3,116.

Those who raised enough earned themselves a Coldest Night of the Year toque.

The money raised will be used for Ridge Meadows Ministries programs that support individuals and families in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows struggling with poverty, addictions, mental illness, hunger and housing. Social services programs we offer include a community meal program serving 10,000 meals to over 600 individuals monthly, as well as shelter for 60 people each night, summer camps and school lunches.

Previous story
Cariboo woman raises funds for Seizure Investigation Unit beds at VGH

Just Posted

Coldest Night a record fundraiser in Maple Ridge

Salvation Army hopes to reach goal of $25,ooo

Flames beat Kodiaks in five games

Junior B playoffs will see Abbotsford against Ridge next round

People lining up to find a place to live in Maple Ridge

One 35-unit building downtown sold out in two days

MacDuff’s Call: Taking fall for under-funded, cheap low-barrier model

I recently wrote about my views relating to the Salvation Army being… Continue reading

UPDATE: Snowfall warning remains in effect in Maple Ridge

Second wave of snow expected to hit later in evening and into Saturday morning.

VIDEO: What you need to know today at the B.C. Games

B.C. Winter Games athletes work for gold in the last full day of competition

Bobsleigh team misses Olympic medal finish

Canadian team finishes four-man event 0.84 seconds behind first place, 0.31 seconds from podium

B.C. Games: Athletes talk Team Canada at PyeongChang 2018

From Andi Naudie to Evan McEachran there’s an Olympian for every athlete to look up to

Snowboarders sliding into fresh territory at B.C. Games

Athletes hit the slopes for first appearance as an event at the B.C. Winter Games in Kamloops

Cariboo woman raises funds for Seizure Investigation Unit beds at VGH

VGH Foundation gets VCH approval to begin fundraising for SIU beds; local efforts are paying off

Looking back at the 1979 B.C. Games: Good memories, even better jackets

39 years later, Kamloops is hosting the Winter Games again, with some volunteers returning

OLYMPICS 101: Oldest and youngest Canadians to reach the podium

This year, Canada sent its most athletes in Winter Games history, here’s a look at record breakers

BCHL Today: Cowichan Caps play spoiler and Nanaimo wins 10th straight game

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Federal budget to unveil incentive for 5-week second parent leave: official

Goal behind the measure is to give parents more incentive to share child-rearing responsibilities

Most Read